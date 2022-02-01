TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR reports train delays and cancellations Tuesday morning

LIRR commuters at the Babylon station on Monday..

LIRR commuters at the Babylon station on Monday.. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Long Island Rail Road, which has struggled to resume service after Saturday's blizzard, was still advising customers of at least a few delays and cancellations on Tuesday morning.

The 7:44 a.m. train from Merrick due Penn Station at 8:31 a.m. is canceled due to equipment trouble, the railroad said.

"We would encourage all LIRR Customers to continue to check the LIRR Train Time App or new.mta.info for the latest information," MTA spokesman Ray Raimundi said in an email.

"Customers can take the next westbound train from Merrick to Penn Station, which departs at approximately 7:50 a.m. This train will make all the added stops of the canceled train," the LIRR said on its Twitter account,

The railroad said it canceled the 4:40 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station at Central Islip "due to switch trouble."

Most of the other delays and snafus arose after midnight.

The. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay at 1:42 a.m. left 16 minutes late "due to congestion at Jamaica caused by a train with earlier equipment trouble."

As the morning rush hour continued, the railroad's customers were told of a few more delays, with the 5:50 a.m. train from Oyster Bay to Penn Station running 12 minutes late due to equipment trouble after it was held at Jamaica.

And the 4:41 a.m. train from Southampton to Penn Station was canceled at Jamaica for the same reason, the LIRR Twitter said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," the railroad added.

The LIRR had said it was aiming for regular service Tuesday morning, after a barrage of service disruptions Monday morning, some storm-related, including an hourlong suspension of service in and out of Penn Station at the height of the rush; a train derailment in a Port Jefferson yard that caused four trains to be canceled; another four cancellations attributed to switching problems in Valley Stream, and dozens of other delays throughout all of the railroad’s 11 branches.

In a statement, LIRR president Phillip Eng attributed some disruptions Monday to "residual weather issues and an Amtrak switch failure."

The LIRR’s issues continued through the Monday evening rush, with several delays of up to 40 minutes, including on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

