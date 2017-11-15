Service on the Long Island Rail Road was disrupted for almost a half-hour during the Wednesday morning commute because of Amtrak signal trouble in one of the East River tunnels, the railroad said.

The railroad issued a service alert about the disruptions at 7:30 a.m. and said shortly before 8 a.m. that service was returning to normal. The LIRR tweeted that regular train service was “restored with residual delays.”

At least four westbound trains were terminated at Jamaica and one train was diverted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, the LIRR said on its website.