The Long Island Rail Road was reporting delays of 15 to 20 minutes to and from Penn Station after a brief suspension Wednesday morning.

Service had been suspended “due to an earlier disabled Amtrak train in one of the East River tunnels in addition to an Amtrak track condition,” the LIRR said in a notice to customers on its website.

The suspension, between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., lasted somewhere between 10 and 15 minutes, according to the LIRR’s Twitter account.

An Amtrak representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Unplanned delays and cancellations, uncomfortable conditions on trains and at stations, and inaccurate service-information updates have marred nearly every rush hour over the first two weeks of January.

During that time, the LIRR has suspended service on one or more branches at least 17 times — about as many suspensions as in November and December combined.

Newsday reported on Sunday that MTA chairman Joe Lhota is promising to take corrective steps to address the recent spate of service meltdowns that have plagued the commutes of tens of thousands of Long Islanders — including, potentially, a shake-up in LIRR personnel.

Incensed LIRR riders have been sounding off on social media about what they say has been an abysmal beginning to 2018 — and to Amtrak’s latest infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station.

On Friday, Lhota said he, too, is “not happy” and plans to do something about it.

With Alfonso A. Castillo