The Long Island Rail Road was experiencing temporary scattered residual westbound delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes through Queens Village shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday after earlier signal trouble, a spokesman said.

“The signal problem was identified at 7:05 a.m. and cleared up at 7:35,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. “There was a 30-minute period of time that crews were out working on the rails.”

Donovan said residual scattered delays of 15 to 20 minutes were expected until the trains that were initially affected reach their destinations.

