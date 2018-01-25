TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Residual, scattered westbound delays Thursday morning

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Long Island Rail Road was experiencing temporary scattered residual westbound delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes through Queens Village shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday after earlier signal trouble, a spokesman said.

“The signal problem was identified at 7:05 a.m. and cleared up at 7:35,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. “There was a 30-minute period of time that crews were out working on the rails.”

Donovan said residual scattered delays of 15 to 20 minutes were expected until the trains that were initially affected reach their destinations.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of 1600: Trump has ‘swear’ words ready for Mueller
Firefighters from the Manorville Fire Department fight to 2 injured in Suffolk house fire, police say
The Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen diner and the Bridgehampton Historic designation considered for downtown
Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, Weather: Below-normal temps, gusty winds
This home on Highbridge Drive in Huntington is LI home prices post biggest gain in more than a decade
Suffolk County police released surveillance images and video 2 sought in shotgun holdup, police say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE