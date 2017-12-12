TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 46° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 46° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: Babylon line train cancellations due to ‘slippery rail’

A large number of cars were out of service because of wheels damaged after sliding along wet leaves and hitting bare metal.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Long Island Rail Road canceled two westbound trains on the Babylon Branch on Tuesday morning — the third weekday in a row it has done so.

The 6:57 a.m. and the 7:29 a.m. trains from Freeport were canceled again Tuesday due to car shortages caused by “slippery rail,” the railroad said on its website.

A railroad spokeswoman had no immediate comment Tuesday morning.

The railroad has said a large number of train cars were out of service because of wheels that had become damaged after they slid along wet leaves on the tracks and then hit bare metal.

The railroad has not made public how many cars in its 1,200-car fleet are out of service because of the damaged wheels, nor why these consecutive cancellations are only on the Babylon branch.

The LIRR sent out an advisory last week week telling riders to expect shorter trains and cancellations “due to car shortages caused by a seasonal problem called ‘Slippery Rail.’”

“It occurs when fallen leaves deposit a slippery residue on the rails that causes train wheels to skid & develop flat spots,” the railroad said. “Cars with flat wheels are taken out of service for repair & returned to service as soon as possible.”

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A car smashed into a house on Orleans Car plows into Suffolk house, police say
Uber driver Taylor Evans, 24, of Elmont, was Cops: Uber driver exposed himself to passenger
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino delivers Committees spent $1.6M in town's elections
Tim Green of Brookhaven National Laboratory on Wednesday, Lab unlocks mysteries of science for 70 years
Suffolk County is home to many drug manufacturers, Task force set to boost manufacturing
A rendering shows the 195,000-square-foot e-commerce warehouse Lincoln Developer to build e-commerce warehouse
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE