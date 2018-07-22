A Long Island Rail Road train with only employees on board derailed Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, the agency said Sunday.

Two cars in the middle of the train derailed at about 5 p.m. as it was moving through the West Side Yard and caused damage to the tracks, the LIRR said in a statement.

An employee on the train reported back pain, the agency said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, and LIRR employees were on the scene Sunday to make repairs, the agency said.

Train service was not affected, the LIRR said, adding that it will keep customers updated through its website and alerts about whether Monday’s rush hour service will be affected by the derailment.