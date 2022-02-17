TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service restored at Wyandanch station

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Service is running on both tracks at the Long Island Rail Road's Wyandanch station on Thursday after a vehicle was struck by a train, an LIRR spokesperson said.

The LIRR said on Twitter that the vehicle was removed and trains now have full use of both tracks through the station.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m., the spokesperson said. None of the passengers on the train were injured.

Information about what happened to the driver of the car that was hit by the train was not immediately available.

