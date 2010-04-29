LIRR trains able to get around broken rail

A broken rail on the Long Island Rail Road tracks west of Woodside, canceled one train Thursday but was not expected to impact the morning rush hour, a railroad official said.

The canceled train was the 8:04 a.m. from Great Neck, due to arrive in Penn Station at 8:38 a.m. Passengers scheduled to ride that train were accommodated on the 8:08 a.m. train from Port Washington, which was which scheduled to arrive in Great Neck at 8:19 a.m. That train was to arrive in Penn Station at 8:44 a.m.

Railroad spokesman Rich Mendelson said in addition to the canceled train, one other train from Great Neck was expected to run six minutes late.

Near the broken rail, eastbound trains can briefly switch over to westbound track, Mendelson said. That could cause some minor delays, he said.

The rail was expected to be repaired within a few hours.