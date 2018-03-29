TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR adds trains for Good Friday, Passover travelers

By William Murphy
The Long Island Rail Road said it will add eastbound trains Friday afternoon for riders leaving work early to observe Good Friday and the start of Passover.

Eight additional trains will leave Penn Station between 2 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. on the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches, the LIRR said.

Riders can go to mta.info for departure times on specific branches, the railroad said.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

