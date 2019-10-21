TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR sees minor delays after vehicle hits, breaks crossing gate

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road is advising of minor delays between Bethpage and Hicksville after a passing motor vehicle struck one of the gates at the crossing and broke it, officials said Monday.

The grade-level crossing gate was damaged on New South Road, officials said, adding that until repairs can be made trains have been directed to operate at reduced speed through the area, which could result in 5-10 minute delays.

The two-lane road is in an industrial area and serves as a go-between connecting Old Country Road and South Broadway. The railroad said an MTA police unit is at the scene to monitor the situation and provide cautionary traffic control until repairs can be completed.

The railroad said a repair crew was en route.

