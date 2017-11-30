TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Long Island

LIRR: No weekend service between Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There will be no Long Island Rail Road service this weekend and next weekend between Jamaica, Queens, and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, the railroad said.

NYC Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal for connections to the Q subway train, the railroad said.

Westbound riders to Atlantic Terminal should take an LIRR train to Penn Station, walk one block east to 34th Street/Herald Square, and take the Q to Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

Eastbound riders can take the Q at Atlantic Terminal to 34th Street/Herald Square and pick up an LIRR train there, the railroad said.

The railroad gave no estimate of any additional travel time. There are eight stations between Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and 34th Street/Herald Square in Manhattan.

The shutdown Saturday and Sunday both weekends will allow for the installation of new signals near Atlantic Terminal, the LIRR said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Samson Occum, a Mohegan from Connecticut who preached Gods of the Indians
This painting by Dorothy Raynor, past president of Masters of agriculture
Thomas Jefferson painting by Charles Wilson Peale in Jefferson’s lost legacy
The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to Late politician’s LI home for sale for $1.15M
Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
The Dollar General location on South. Ocean Avenue Dollar store chain to open 3 Long Island locations
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE