There will be no Long Island Rail Road service this weekend and next weekend between Jamaica, Queens, and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, the railroad said.

NYC Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal for connections to the Q subway train, the railroad said.

Westbound riders to Atlantic Terminal should take an LIRR train to Penn Station, walk one block east to 34th Street/Herald Square, and take the Q to Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

Eastbound riders can take the Q at Atlantic Terminal to 34th Street/Herald Square and pick up an LIRR train there, the railroad said.

The railroad gave no estimate of any additional travel time. There are eight stations between Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and 34th Street/Herald Square in Manhattan.

The shutdown Saturday and Sunday both weekends will allow for the installation of new signals near Atlantic Terminal, the LIRR said.