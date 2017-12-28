TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

LIRR: Westbound service suspended to Penn Station

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Long Island Rail Road suspended westbound service to Penn Station — and advised there will be eastbound delays and cancellations — on Thursday evening due to “fire department activity” in an Amtrak tunnel, it said.

The LIRR is providing limited eastbound service out of Penn to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma only, it said.

MTA police have also restricted access to Penn at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue entrance due to crowding conditions, the LIRR said.

The problem occurred in one of the national railroad’s East River tunnels, the LIRR said shortly before 6 p.m.

The New York City Fire Department said smoke had been reported, which might have been caused by some rubbish on the tracks.

“We are on the scene and investigating,” a spokesman said.

Westbound trains are not going farther than the Jamaica and Woodside stations, so New York City’s subways are cross-honoring LIRR fares, the railroad said.

Customers can take the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills; the 7 at Woodside; and the 2/3 at Atlantic Terminal.

