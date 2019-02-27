This story was reported by Stefanie Dazio, Matthew Chayes, Deon J. Hampton and Rachel Uda.

The morning after two Long Island Rail Road trains struck a vehicle that authorities said was “trying to beat the gate” at a grade crossing in Westbury, killing three, commuters showed up to take limited trains from the damaged station.

A handful of people got onto Penn Station-bound trains before 7 a.m. at the station on the busy Main Line. All trains were using the eastbound track. The westbound train that struck the vehicle and then crashed into the platform sat still at the scene, where some areas were taped off. Members of the regional American Red Cross were handing out water bottles, coffee and bananas to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA Police and LIRR personnel.

LIRR workers, including some wearing "LIRR Wreck Crew" jackets, were on the scene, along with many pieces of railroad equipment. MTA Police were blocking off the School Street crossing, where the fatal crash happened about 7:20 p.m.

#LIRRcrash @MTA @LIRR @MTAPD at the Westbury train station this morning. pic.twitter.com/eDmNXi8VWr — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) February 27, 2019 “Where are the alternative buses,” Frustrated LIRR Hicksville passenger Mohammed, 42, of Jericho said Wednesday. The Manhattan banker said he is going to be late to work because of cancellations and delays. He said he’s frustrated by recurring issues with the train system. pic.twitter.com/Ckd2IBRQoR — Deon J. Hampton (@deonjhampton) February 27, 2019

The vehicle was hit by the eastbound train, then pushed into the path of the westbound train, before it was crushed, torn into pieces and wedged between both. Authorities couldn't identify the victims or the type of vehicle. Nearly 1,000 passengers and crew were evacuated.

"Rush hour this morning is going to be tough," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a live interview Wednesday with News 12 Long Island.

The LIRR restored limited westbound service, but advised riders to expect more cancellations, crowding and “heavy delays” throughout the morning and evening rush Wednesday. There may be related delays through Jamaica and Woodside stations, the railroad said.

At Penn Station, there was general confusion Wednesday among commuters, who saw trains being canceled, including to the Jamaica station hub. Riders were standing around the ticket counter wondering what would happen next.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jackie Sterling was telling fellow commuters about her experience on the derailed train the night before.

“I was on the train last night, and it was a mess,” said Sterling, 45, of Manhattan. “I’m a caretaker and I have to work. It was bad last night. Got home at 2 in the morning.”

The home health aide to a 95-year-old man in Hicksville said her back was hurting after the crash, but she didn't feel the pain because of the adrenaline. She took an Uber from the scene. When she got back to the city, she went to the hospital.

Sterling felt obligated to go to work on Wednesday morning. Without her, "the gentleman will stay without a caretaker for a day," she said.

Trains were canceled with almost no notice. For instance, the 6:07 to Ronkonkoma was canceled only minutes before its scheduled departure. Passengers were being told to take other lines — and be picked up, or Uber, at their own expense.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to how they’re canceling them?" Sterling said. "It’s a nightmare.”

She was wondering how she would get to Hicksville.

"It’s gonna be a rough day," Sterling said.

With service on the Ronkonkoma line still affected during the morning rush, commuters were told to use the Babylon Branch. But much of the available parking at the station is reserved for village residents, and the surrounding metered lots were almost all filled by 7 a.m.

One woman said she took an Uber from Deer Park. Two others said they asked one of their sons to drop them off.

Nicola Brown, of Deer Park, normally takes the Ronkonkoma line but asked her partner to drop her off at the Babylon station on Wednesday.

“It’s devastating,” Brown said of Tuesday's crash. “People should take more precaution.”

Some people scrambled Wednesday morning to find a ride to the station instead. One couple trying to catch a flight out of Kennedy Airport had their son drive them to Babylon instead of catching the train at Smithtown like they had planned.

“The MTA diverts people to Babylon, but where are they gonna park?” said one man who caught the 8:10 a.m. train to Hunterspoint. “It doesn’t add up.”

Kathryn LeGrande, 35, of West Babylon, would normally drive herself to Babylon to catch the 7:10 a.m. train into the city for work. But as she drove past the station, she noticed the full lots. She woke her mother up early and asked her to drop her off at the station.

“I saw the crash on the news last night, so I planned ahead and left early,” LeGrand said. “I knew it was going to be crowded.”

Despite a bevy of cancellations and delays, things were otherwise running smoothly at Hicksville, a key hub. But morning commuters were still upset.

Mohammed Gani, 42, of Jericho, said he normally takes the 6:56 a.m. train to Penn Station but his train didn’t leave on time.

“Every time,” he said. “It’s always Westbury. There is always a problem with Westbury.”

The Manhattan banker said he is going to be late to work and that he’s frustrated by recurring train system issues. “Where are the alternative buses?,” Gani asked.

Farzana Chowdhury, of Jericho, said she was trying to find any way she could to get to Penn Station. “I’m very frustrated,” she said.

Dorrie Kerzner, 59, of Hicksville, was supposed to catch the 7:26 a.m. train to Penn Station but instead opted to drive. She called the delays “very unfortunate” but asked everyone to remember the larger picture.

"We are all inconvenienced but real people lost their lives," Kerzner said. "I feel bad about that and the families involved."

After the collision Tuesday night, the westbound train from Ronkonkoma, filled with at least 800 passengers, traveled half a mile and crashed into the concrete platform at the Westbury station, sending chunks of concrete flying.

One chunk smashed into the train's first car, which held the conductor. It came through the train and "chased" him, sending him running, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Passengers screamed and mothers quieted their children as flames from the crash erupted just outside the windows on one side of the westbound train, passengers said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called for a probe, including by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"In the wake of this tragedy, I am calling for a full investigation into the collision, including with the complete cooperation of the MTA, State Police, local law enforcement and the NTSB," Cuomo said in a statement.

Seven people with minor injuries were transported to Nassau University Medical Center, police said.

LIRR president Phillip Eng, at the scene Tuesday night, said 200 feet of track will need to be replaced. Eng confirmed the crossing gates were down and "the lights were flashing” at the time of the crash.

Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro said the location is by a grade crossing that will be eliminated by the railroad's third-track project, which could be one of the largest public works project on Long Island in decades. There have been six fatal crashes at grade crossing on the LIRR Main Line corridor between 2007 to 2017. Construction of a $2.6 billion third track began in September for a 10-mile corridor between Floral Park and Hicksville.

The car was "basically T-boned by the train," Curran told News 12 Long Island. "In a year and a half, this grade crossing will be gone," she said the Westbury mayor told her.

"People really need to take their time, be careful," Curran said. "It's never that important."

With Newsday Staff