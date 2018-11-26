Westbound LIRR trains are bypassing some stations due to a track condition west of Woodside, the LIRR announced Monday morning.

Trains will bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside, the LIRR said at 11:20 a.m.

LIRR officials did not immediately release details about the track condition.

NYC Transit is cross honoring LIRR fares on the 7 train at Woodside, and for the E train at the Sutphin/Archer, Union Turnpike and 71st Avenue subway stops.