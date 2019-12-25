TODAY'S PAPER
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of LIU quarterback

Nashville, Tenn., police said they have arrested Michael

Nashville, Tenn., police said they have arrested Michael D. Mosley, 23. Credit: Metro Nashville Police Department

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nashville police arrested Wednesday the suspect wanted in a triple-stabbing outside a bar last week that killed two men including Long Island University quarterback Clayton Beathard.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted shortly after 4:45 p.m. that Michael D. Mosely, 23, was “just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally,” the tweet read.

Authorities said Beathard, 22, a junior at LIU, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died at Vanderbilt Medical Center after they were stabbed in a fight outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. A third victim, Alvin Jefferson “A.J.” Bethurum, 21, was wounded in his arm and eye, police said.

Police on Monday said Mosley was a suspect and asked the public to help locate him.

“The investigation shows that Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside the bar, who was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside,” police said in a statement. “The investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the … victims.”

Mosley, who is last known to have lived in Pegram, Tennessee, is a felon with a violent past, police said.

Beathard, who was 6-foot-1 and weighed 190 pounds, transferred to LIU in January from Iowa Western Community College. His hometown is Thompson Station, Tennessee.

He appeared in seven games in the fall before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, according to the website for the LIU football team.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

