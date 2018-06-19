TODAY'S PAPER
Search on for boy who disappeared while swimming in Long Beach

First responders search for a boy who disappeared

First responders search for a boy who disappeared while swimming in Long Beach Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Asbury and Ellen Yan john.asbury@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com
Print

A water and air search has been mounted for an 8-year-old Hempstead boy who disappeared while swimming with his brother off Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The two boys, ages 8 and 11, were swimming near Edwards Boulevard when they became separated just before 6 p.m., authorities said.

The water started getting rough and they both began struggling in the water. As the older brother returned to shore, he looked back and didn’t see his brother, police and fire officials said.

Officers were trying to locate the boy’s parents, Long Beach police said.

Life guards aren’t on duty full-time until Friday, when the beaches are fully open for the warm weather and summer, city officials said.

Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins said the water wasn’t particularly rough, but choppy water and rip tides always exist.

“It’s the Atlantic Ocean, you never put your guard down,” Kemins said.

Long Beach police and fire have been searching since they got the call shortly after 5:50 p.m. They were joined by the U.S. Coast Guard and Nassau police.

About 30 off-duty lifeguards are also in the water, along with Hempstead Town lifeguards and public safety officials and first responders from Island Park, Wantagh, East Rockaway and Atlantic Beach fire departments.

A Coast Guard spokesman said a small boat dispatched from its Jones Beach station has been searching and a helicopter is en route from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The NYPD has also joined the air search.

