Swimmers restricted to going in knee-deep for fear of sharks

Bathers at Hempstead Town beaches on Sunday can only enter the water up to their knees for fear of sharks, the Town of Hempstead announced, as it also warned of a strong riptide as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the Atlantic Coast.

No sharks have been spotted on Sunday morning, but town employees saw cow-nosed rays in the water, which sharks feed on.

A shark was spotted Saturday about 1:15 p.m. off Point Lookout, closing swimming at Hempstead beaches.

Forecasters predicted a 40% to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the early afternoon, according the National Weather Service.

Nassau County police have been conducting helicopter and boat patrols along the South Shore daily after nearly a dozen shark sightings between Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Long Beach and Atlantic Beach since Monday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran appeared on the Fox News Channel on Saturday afternoon to say the patrols would continue to protect beachgoers and swimmers in the water.

“This is just another day in 2020. We’ve managed the pandemic, we’re preparing for a hurricane and monitoring sharks in the waters,” Curran said. “This is not a reason to freak out. We’re monitoring it closely with our choppers and marine boats.”

Swimming on Saturday was prohibited at Atlantic Beach after lifeguards reported a shark at about 1:30 p.m.

Long Beach spokesman John McNally said there were no shark sightings as of midmorning Sunday. City officials on Saturday limited swimming to waist-deep water and deployed water scooters to search for sharks. The city is periodically closing off the water while water scooter patrols scan the coastline, officials said.