NYPD cop on restricted assignment faces gun charges from shooting in Long Beach

An off-duty NYPD cop — whose restricted status after being arrested last year for using a chokehold bars him from possessing firearms — was charged Sunday morning in Long Beach after police said he fired a loaded pistol into the Atlantic Ocean.

The off-duty officer, identified as David Afamador, 39, then handed the gun to Jennifer Sonnick, 36, police said, and she shot into the ocean as well. Both were charged with violating state law regulating firearm possession.

Long Beach police responded to the location, Ocean Beach Park and Franklin Park Boulevard, on Sunday at 6:50 a.m. Four people were seen in a group and police determined that the two had fired the weapon, and that the off-duty NYPD cop had a loaded pistol and loaded magazines.

Neither could be reached for comment.

A spokesman with the NYPD who spoke on condition of anonymity said Afamador has suspended without pay. The spokesman said Afamador had been on modified assignment after being arrested in June for using a banned chokehold in an incident in the Rockaways that was caught on video.

The same officer was also acquitted in 2016 of pistol whipping a teen and breaking two of his teeth, the Associated Press reported.