Lynbrook woman sentenced to 13 years in prison for mother's killing

A Lynbrook woman who teamed up with her correction officer boyfriend to plot her mother's fatal Long Beach beating was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison.

"I have allowed myself to be a participant in actions that are horrible and unfathomable," Francesca Kiel, 23, said from Nassau’s jail during her Skype sentencing. "Nothing can compare to the self-loathing I have for the role I played in this."

The daughter’s words of contrition broke years of silence after police in late 2018 arrested her and her boyfriend, Ralph Keppler, on murder and conspiracy charges in the slaying of her mother, Malverne schoolteacher Theresa Kiel, 56.

The daughter pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July in a plea deal that included the 13-year prison sentence that State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn meted out Thursday.

The victim lived in a vegetative state for nearly two years before dying in November 2018 of injuries from the December 2016 dumbbell pipe attack. Keppler carried it out in the entrance of the victim’s New York Avenue apartment complex – just off the Long Beach boardwalk’s west end.

Authorities said the ambush was linked to a business deal that went bad. Keppler had filed a lawsuit before the attack claiming Theresa Kiel squandered thousands of dollars he and his family gave her and her son that was intended to fund development of a dating app.

The beating crushed Theresa Kiel’s skull and dislodged one of her eyes from its socket. She was hospitalized until she died nearly two years later – time that passed without one single visit from Francesca Kiel, Nassau prosecutor Stefanie Palma said Thursday.

"We knew why Ralph Keppler wanted to kill Theresa Kiel … But we could never understand why Francesca hated her mother so much that she wanted her dead … I don’t think we will ever know or understand how a daughter who loved her mother so much could take that love and turn it into absolute hatred," she added.

Kiel’s daughter – wearing a jail uniform, eyeglasses, and her hair in two braids – looked transformed Thursday from the coiffed young woman who smiled smugly at a news camera as detectives led her out of police headquarters in handcuffs following her mother's death.

Police arrested the daughter and re-arrested Keppler – who already faced an attempted murder charge – on the day after Theresa Kiel died.

"I am ashamed and embarrassed, but my feelings pale in comparison to the feelings of betrayal I have caused all of the families involved," Francesca Kiel also said Thursday. "Although I have endured emotional, physical and psychological pain and suffering, there is no excuse for my actions."

Kiel offered no more explanation for the reasoning behind what she did but told Quinn it was "unbearable to reflect" on the steps she took.

"I will forever ask for forgiveness with humbleness in my heart," she also told the judge.

Keppler, 30, is serving 22 years to life in prison following his June sentencing. He pleaded guilty to murder, conspiracy and a weapon charge and is incarcerated upstate at a maximum-security prison in Dannemora.

Francesca Kiel admitted while previously pleading guilty to manslaughter that she was just as responsible as Keppler for the fatal assault on her mother because she aided and abetted the former Rikers Island officer.

Kiel, who had lived with Keppler, acknowledged during that July plea that the couple together plotted the Dec. 4, 2016, beating and that she had put a GPS device on her mother’s car before it to track her.

She also admitted she arranged for a taxi pickup for Keppler on the night of what prosecutors said was a calculated and well-planned attack.

Her attorney, Geoffrey Prime, said after her July plea that she was "truly remorseful" and had taken "the first of many steps towards redemption."

In December, Francesca Kiel initially pleaded guilty to murder as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors that was to include her testifying against her boyfriend, Newsday previously reported. But then Keppler pleaded guilty instead of going to trial.

Quinn unsealed Kiel’s murder plea in July before the prosecution asked the judge to allow the defendant to plead guilty to the lower charge of first-degree manslaughter as part of a deal for the 13-year prison sentence.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Thursday that Francesca Kiel and her boyfriend "meticulously planned the attack and murder of her own mother" before working hard "to cover their tracks."

Singas added that the case unraveled "thanks to extraordinary detective work" from Long Beach and Nassau County police.

Authorities said they found evidence implicating both Keppler and his girlfriend that included Google searches for "easiest way to kill someone" and "single skull death blow" linked to her Gmail account.

They said they recovered the murder weapon behind a building near the attack and both the victim’s blood and Keppler’s DNA were on it.

Francesca Kiel, a 2015 Long Beach High School graduate, has no previous criminal record, according to Prime. He said she had been working as a waitress, attending Nassau Community College, and had taken the test to become a New York City correction officer before her arrest.

Theresa Kiel was working on creating a homeless shelter tutoring program on the day of her attack, her son said during Keppler’s sentencing.

None of the victim’s relatives chose to speak for her Thursday, but the judge told the defendant her uncle was listening through a Skype link.

"You have a family member … who has been there for you despite the actions that you and Mr. Keppler took," he said, before acknowledging what he called the "dogged" detective work that solved the case.