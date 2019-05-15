TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island accent ranked last in sexiness in U.S., travel company finds

The ranking from travel news company Big 7 Travel put New York City well above Long Island, in third place. Texans topped the poll.

Experts disagree on whether the typical Long Island accent is more fact or fiction. But from Nassau to Suffolk, many locals can attest that there are certain sounds in their speech that reveal their Long Island roots. (Credit: Newsday Staff)

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Refrain from tawking dirty, Long Islanders.

Your voice is the least sexy in the nation, according to a new survey.

In a poll of the 1.5 million social media followers of Big 7 Travel, an Instagram-heavy travel rankings website, the Long Island accent ranked at the bottom of the nation’s 50 most pleasing voices.

“People from ‘Lawnguyland’ might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent,” the company said in its survey. “But look, can they really disagree?”

Linguists say Long Islanders are known for pronouncing words such as coffee, mall, and talk with an “aw” sound.

Texans have the sexiest accent, followed by Bostonians and New Yorkers in the five boroughs. New York's Hudson Valley, with traces of Dutch and New England, ranked in the middle of the pack at No. 33. New Jersey came in at No. 49.

“New York City speakers have loooong vowels and short ‘a’s,” the company said in its survey. “Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times.”

The survey elicited a deluge of comments from the community on Facebook, many defending Long Island and others criticizing Boston.

“I prefer chawclet over chaaaklet!” wrote Timothy Michael, among more than 550 comments on News 12 Long Island's page. “We win!”

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Contractors work overnight at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
There is a slight chance of more showers Forecast: Partly sunny, 70s for first round of PGA
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search