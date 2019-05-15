Refrain from tawking dirty, Long Islanders.

Your voice is the least sexy in the nation, according to a new survey.

In a poll of the 1.5 million social media followers of Big 7 Travel, an Instagram-heavy travel rankings website, the Long Island accent ranked at the bottom of the nation’s 50 most pleasing voices.

“People from ‘Lawnguyland’ might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent,” the company said in its survey. “But look, can they really disagree?”

Linguists say Long Islanders are known for pronouncing words such as coffee, mall, and talk with an “aw” sound.

Texans have the sexiest accent, followed by Bostonians and New Yorkers in the five boroughs. New York's Hudson Valley, with traces of Dutch and New England, ranked in the middle of the pack at No. 33. New Jersey came in at No. 49.

“New York City speakers have loooong vowels and short ‘a’s,” the company said in its survey. “Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times.”

The survey elicited a deluge of comments from the community on Facebook, many defending Long Island and others criticizing Boston.

“I prefer chawclet over chaaaklet!” wrote Timothy Michael, among more than 550 comments on News 12 Long Island's page. “We win!”