As a teenager, David Windmiller's quest to become airborne meant finding any mode of ground transportation for the trip to the old Zahn's Airport in North Amityville.

Bus, subway, Long Island Rail Road — whatever it took — he was determined to get from his boyhood Brooklyn home to the Long Island airfield for flying lessons, even if meant keeping his quest to himself.

"It was against the rules of my house," said Windmiller, 57, of Melville. "I snuck out and I started doing it just on my own."

His persistence more than paid off. He eventually earned his pilot's license and became so proficient, he would become a flying instructor and perform at numerous Bethpage Air Shows.

On Tuesday, Windmiller's dedication to aviation — whether performing, teaching or just flying for fun, was recognized by the Long Island Air & Space Hall of Fame at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City with his induction, along with two others, in the 11th class.

Along with Windmiller, the ceremony inducted Daniel J. Shybunko, a Grumman engineer who founded the Hauppauge-based GSE Dynamics, and Robert Smyth, of St. James, a Navy fighter pilot who eventually became Grumman's chief test pilot.

Shybunko, also of St. James, died in October 2019 at 86. Smyth died in 2012 at 85.

Windmiller, a Melville resident, said becoming a part of the latest class meant so much because he’s watched "the evolution of flying on Long Island."

"From wartime, where manufacturing plants were disassembled and taken apart," Windmiller said, "to today where technology is coming back together again for the future of aviation."

Anne Shybunko-Moore, Shybunko’s daughter, accepted the honor on behalf of her father.

"He wanted to bring everybody along with him," said Shybunko-Moore, of Setauket, who is the owner and CEO of GSE. "He loved what he was doing and he kind of wanted everybody on the same train."

Her sister, Donna Shybunko, of Westminster, Maryland, also attended the ceremony and said their father's motto was "follow your passion."

"He loved everything about his job, his business and so it’s just kind of neat to see that’s my dad," she said.

Smyth originally flew World War II-era Grumman F8F Bearcats and other early jets before entering the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School, graduating in 1952.

"He flew everything the Navy ever created," said Smyth's wife, Sally, of Ocala, Florida.

Smyth started working for Grumman as an engineering test pilot in 1955. In 1967, he was appointed the chief test pilot for Grumman.

Of her husband's long career in aviation, Sally Smyth said: "His explanation was 'I was always at the right place at the right time.' "

Andrew Parton, the museum’s president, said the 11th hall of fame class represents "some of the best that we’ve ever had."

"These should be stories of these individuals that should inspire kids as well as adults as to what can be done," he said. "All three have been passionate about aviation their whole lives."