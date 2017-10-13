Subscribe
    From the picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

    The Rockettes rehearse their classic Tap Number,
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    The Rockettes rehearse their classic Tap Number, "The Twelve Days Of Christmas," from The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at their rehearsal space Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Sophie, 4, and Grayson Kwon, 2, of East
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Sophie, 4, and Grayson Kwon, 2, of East Williston, search for the perfect pumpkin with mom, Junny, at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS game 5 at Progressive Field, Cleveland, on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017.

    Officer Krause and his K-9 dog, Wolf, who
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Officer Krause and his K-9 dog, Wolf, who is being trained in bomb sniffing demonstrate some techniques during a visit with Ruth Squillace's criminal justice class at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Six members of the Suffolk County K-9 unit gave a lecture and demonstration to students.

    Rich Sullivan, of Williston Park, surfcasts in rough
    (Credit: Daniel Goodrich)

    Rich Sullivan, of Williston Park, surfcasts in rough waters at Field 6, Jones Beach, on Oct. 12, 2017.

    The flag is flown at half-staff in front
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    The flag is flown at half-staff in front of Lynbrook Village Hall, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in memory of Mayor William J. Hendrick, who died Wednesday following complications from a heart attack.

    Abby Cushing was among BOCES students who learned
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Abby Cushing was among BOCES students who learned about piping at the National Grid Training Center and about what it takes to run a energy company on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Melville.

    Holden Bua-Carroll, 8, takes a swing during practice
    (Credit: Uli Seit)

    Holden Bua-Carroll, 8, takes a swing during practice with his dad, Frank Bua, at Manhasset Valley Park in Manhasset on Oct. 11, 2017.

    The rainbow flag, an international symbol of LGBT
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    The rainbow flag, an international symbol of LGBT liberation and pride, is raised for the first time at Stonewall National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The National Park Service recently ceded jurisdiction for the flagpole, which is within the boundaries of federal monument, to New York City.

    People walk past an installation of Chinese artist
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    People walk past an installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors" under the Washington Square Arch in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The multi-venue exhibition, made of security fencing, is meant to inspire discussion of the global refugee crisis.

    First responders examine a vehicle from which an
    (Credit: John Roca)

    First responders examine a vehicle from which an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter pulled a Holbrook woman seconds before an LIRR train struck the stranded vehicle on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017, near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

    Janice Esposito, 43, of Holbrook reunites with Peter
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Janice Esposito, 43, of Holbrook reunites with Peter DiPinto Sr., an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, a day after DiPinto pulled her seconds before an LIRR train struck her stranded vehicle near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

    Manhasset goalie Ava Albanese with the scoop during
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Manhasset goalie Ava Albanese with the scoop during the Nassau High School girls soccer game at Manhasset High School in Manhasset on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Manhasset defeated North Shore 2-1.

    Firefighters douse a burning 2001 Toyota Sequoia on
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Firefighters douse a burning 2001 Toyota Sequoia on the eastbound Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Rufus Williams, 52, of Hempstead, was killed after his Sequoia struck the side of an overpass, State Police said.

    Merrick Firefighter Marc Hendrickson conducts demonstrations in front
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Merrick Firefighter Marc Hendrickson conducts demonstrations in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Merrick.

    Merrick Firefighter Tom DiBlasi on a stretcher in
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Merrick Firefighter Tom DiBlasi on a stretcher in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Merrick.

    Westley Connelly, 1, of West Hempstead, plays on
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Westley Connelly, 1, of West Hempstead, plays on grandma Lydia Connelly of Queens, as the pair enjoy summer-like temperatures at Jones Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    It was a crowded day at Jones Beach,
    (Credit: Newsday / Theresa Henschel)

    It was a crowded day at Jones Beach, Field 6, with summer-like temperatures on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    A makeshift memorial at the scene of a
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    A makeshift memorial at the scene of a deadly crash in front of 455 N. Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst, seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2017. The one-car accident on Sunday had left two people dead and two seriously injured.

    Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer whose antlers got stuck on a swing in a backyard playground on Belleview Avenue in Center Moriches on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The resident called police around 10 a.m. after spotting the deer.

    Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer whose antlers got stuck on a swing in a backyard playground on Belleview Avenue in Center Moriches on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The resident called police around 10 a.m. after spotting the deer.

    The carcass of a dolphin that washed up
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    The carcass of a dolphin that washed up at Main Beach in East Hampton, Oct. 10, 2017. This is at least the third that has washed up on nearby beaches in recent days.

    A man walks through rain puddles on Monday,
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    A man walks through rain puddles on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Stehli Beach in Bayville, in the Town of Oyster Bay.

    Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the 73rd
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the 73rd Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The parade commemorates the explorations of Christopher Columbus in 1492.

    Volunteer Katie McEntee unloads a crated dog as
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Volunteer Katie McEntee unloads a crated dog as some 30 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria arrive on a Grumman G-3 jet at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

    Participants dance in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    Participants dance in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.

    The rain didn't dampen a farm visit for
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The rain didn't dampen a farm visit for 4-year-old Jeilah Jones, of Central Islip, to Sound Shore Market and Farms in Riverhead on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Mackenzie Wangenstein, 3, from Medford plays in the
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Mackenzie Wangenstein, 3, from Medford plays in the sand at Kalers Pond Park on a warm autumn day in Center Moriches, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

    Sergio Reguero and his children, from left, Aaron,
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Sergio Reguero and his children, from left, Aaron, Camila and Jonathan enjoying today's high temperatures in their backyard pool in Baldwin, Friday Oct 6, 2017.

    Students from Longwood Junior High School participate in
    (Credit: Linda Rosier)

    Students from Longwood Junior High School participate in a hands-on science project in the bay near the Smith Point Wilderness Visitors Center as part of A Day in The Life of Fire Island, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Here, students count the minnows caught during trawling as part of the biological sampling lesson.

    T'Azha Sullivan, 17, and a fellow student Sulay
    (Credit: Mansura Khanam)

    T'Azha Sullivan, 17, and a fellow student Sulay Lageyre from Bay Shore High School handle aquatic samples on Sept. 29, 2017 at Fire Island Lighthouse.

    People pass by artist Dale Chihuly's
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    People pass by artist Dale Chihuly's "Rose Crystal Tower" at Union Square Park in New York on October 6, 2017. The 31-feet tall sculpture, introduced during an official opening earlier today and composed of Polyvitro crystals and steel, is part of the 50th anniversary of the public art program "Art in the Parks."

    Meaghan Neary, 27, of Holtsville, left, and Jeanine
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    Meaghan Neary, 27, of Holtsville, left, and Jeanine Donohue, 26, of Sayville, maneuver the rolling obstacle course during the first Climb Against Cancer event at Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Climb Against Cancer remembers loved ones lost to cancer, honors survivors and is an effort to raise funds to battle the disease with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society.

    Shannon Clancy, 21, organizer of the first Climb
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    Shannon Clancy, 21, organizer of the first Climb Against Cancer event, rides the zip line at Adventure Park on Long Island on Oct. 5, 2017. Having lost her grandmother and girlfriend to cancer, Clancy created the Climb Against Cancer event to remember loved ones lost to cancer, honor cancer survivors and to raise funds to battle the disease.

    Goods donated for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    Goods donated for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria are sorted and packed at a New York City Emergency Management warehouse in Brooklyn, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The donated items include baby food, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies and batteries.

    Farmhands Don Garside, left, and Abe Gorman harvest
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Farmhands Don Garside, left, and Abe Gorman harvest Golden Delicious apples at Surrey Lane Vineyard Orchard Farm in Southold, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    A view of the U.S. Open trophy during
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    A view of the U.S. Open trophy during the 2018 U.S. Open media preview on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

    The Long Island Rail Road reported delays for
    (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

    The Long Island Rail Road reported delays for part of the morning commute after a vehicle struck an overpass at Post Avenue in Westbury, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins makes a
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins makes a catch in the second inning of the American League Wild Card game on a ball hit by Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

    Adelphi University's Pi Lambda Phi brothers walked in
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Adelphi University's Pi Lambda Phi brothers walked in heels during the annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to promote gender equality and raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Bryan Tripptree a member of Adelphi University's Pi
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Bryan Tripptree a member of Adelphi University's Pi Lambda Phi joined his fraternity brothers during the annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to promote gender equality and raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil of Queens Village
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil of Queens Village is being comforted by Dr. David Majure of the Northwell Health system as patients and staff joined forces in plea to New Yorkers "have a heart" and enroll as organ donors during Organ Donor Enrollment Day on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

    Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil, second from left,
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil, second from left, and transplant hopeful Rene Nardin and his wife Rhonda, right, joined doctors, Brian Lima, left, and David Majure, center, of Northwell Health system in a plea to people to "have a heart" and enroll as organ donors during Organ Donor Enrollment Day on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

    NYPD officers look up at a new sign
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    NYPD officers look up at a new sign unveiled during street naming ceremony in honor of the late Det. Steven McDonald at the Central Park Precinct on the 86th Street Transverse in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    NYPD officer Conor McDonald, son of the late
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    NYPD officer Conor McDonald, son of the late Det. Steven McDonald, embraces his mother Patti Ann McDonald on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, during a street naming ceremony in honor of his father at the Central Park Precinct on the 86th Street Transverse in Manhattan, where McDonald once worked. At center is Katie Sullivan, Conor's fiance.

    Ed Reckner of Melville, who owns his family
    (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    Ed Reckner of Melville, who owns his family operated wholesale nursery and cut-flower farm in Melville, sorts through and prepares dahlias picked by his grandson Alex for bouquets purchased by retailers on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Third-generation greenhouse farmer Alex Reckner, picks dahlias in
    (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    Third-generation greenhouse farmer Alex Reckner, picks dahlias in a field of flowers on his grandfather's land in Melville on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The flowers are used to build bouquets that have been ordered by various retailers.

    Jessica Colasante from Syosset takes a stroll along
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Jessica Colasante from Syosset takes a stroll along Goldsmith Inlet Beach in Peconic during a warm fall day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Immates participate in the
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Immates participate in the "Handcuffs to Healing" program at Suffolk County's Yaphank Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017. The pilot program has inmates train homeless dogs that will be up for adoption. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter to put the program together.

    Security at Yankee Stadium appeared normal (by post-9/11
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Security at Yankee Stadium appeared normal (by post-9/11 standards) for the Yankees' Wildcard game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

