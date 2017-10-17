Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 55° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Long Island and New York City's top photos


    +-

    From the picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

    On a brilliant fall afternoon, seasoned chess players
    (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

    On a brilliant fall afternoon, seasoned chess players Neil Cohen, left, of Medford and Rich Viale of Kings Park, practiced their chess skills at a park in Kings Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, as they prepared for an upcoming chess tournament.

    Conor G. Norman, of Long Beach, with his
    (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

    Conor G. Norman, of Long Beach, with his family at the New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony at 12010 Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Brett Gardner of the Yankees slides home for
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brett Gardner of the Yankees slides home for a run in the third inning past catcher Brian McCann of the Houston Astros in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in the Bronx.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony, 12010
    (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

    New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony, 12010 Flatlands Ave. Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    From left, Grant Finkelstein, Kadence Gonzalez, Ben Zelenetz,
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    From left, Grant Finkelstein, Kadence Gonzalez, Ben Zelenetz, and Makayla Curtis of Lawrence Woodmere Academy set up their wind turbine as they compete at the Cradle of Aviation Museum's annual KidWind Challenge on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Garden City.

    Madison Munoz, 20, of 26 Kent Rd. in
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Madison Munoz, 20, of 26 Kent Rd. in Shirley is arrested and charged with robbing the Bridgehampton National Bank at 630 Montauk Hwy. in Shirley around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

    Anisa Ali, 2, of Syosset, right, helps her
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Anisa Ali, 2, of Syosset, right, helps her friend Nour Senan,18 months, of Manhasset, tie her shoelaces as the girls stroll with their mothers by the bay in Port Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Tara Neis enjoys reading her book in her
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Tara Neis enjoys reading her book in her personal hammock at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Science teacher Carol Hersh, center, hugs senior Ann
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Science teacher Carol Hersh, center, hugs senior Ann Zhang, 17, after Zhang found out that she was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology at Great Neck South High School in Lake Success Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Other semifinalists from the school look on, from left, Cindy Wang, 17, Matthew Chen, 17, and Kimberly Lu, 17.

    Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore, lifts Arooba Ahmed,
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore, lifts Arooba Ahmed, a junior, in an embrace as the Long Island semifinalists in the Siemens Math, Science, and Technology competition are announced at Half Hollow Hills East in Dix Hills, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Brandon Bloom, 8, gets a fist pump from
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Brandon Bloom, 8, gets a fist pump from one of the NY Islanders players during his "Islander for a Day" experience at the team's practice in East Meadow on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Brandon was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in April 2016 and is being treated at Stony Brook Children's Hospital where he will finish his treatment in August 2018.

    Herrick High School's Christina Kim, Rushi Patel, Ryan
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Herrick High School's Christina Kim, Rushi Patel, Ryan Hou, Sahith Vadada, Joanna Lau and Shifa Ali, the semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sports a personalized
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sports a personalized Hofstra jersery alongside Gail Prudenti, president of Hofstra University's Maurice A. Deane School of Law, during a wide-ranging conversation on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    A cool evening yields to a colorful, partly
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    A cool evening yields to a colorful, partly cloudy sunset over Manhattan Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Matt Rodriguez from Bay Shore, left, and Bernie
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Matt Rodriguez from Bay Shore, left, and Bernie Mason from Sayville fish for striped bass at Smith Point Beach on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 on a cool fall day.

    Emily Joseph, left, and Ayssa Lam, both 13,
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Emily Joseph, left, and Ayssa Lam, both 13, students of Malori Steinhauser's Home and Careers class at Herricks Middle School in Albertson, combine skills to create stuffed monsters with stories behind their styles, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Monica Rocafort, 26, wipes a tear as she
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Monica Rocafort, 26, wipes a tear as she talks about the hurricane that devastated her home in Puerto Rico, during an interview at Touro College in Central Islip on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Rocafort is among students who will be attending law school at the college for eight weeks.

    The American Museum of Natural History unveils one
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    The American Museum of Natural History unveils one of the new featured specimens on Oct. 16, 2017: a sparkling 12-foot-tall amethyst geode, recently acquired from Uruguay to celebrate the redesign of the Hall of Gems and Minerals. It will be on temporary view in the Museum's Grand Gallery through the 2017 holiday season. The museum will undertake a complete redesign of its Hall of Gems and Minerals to reorganize the 11,000-square-foot space.

    Sara Marrero from Riverhead, left, and Emily Sabean
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Sara Marrero from Riverhead, left, and Emily Sabean from Middle Island bundle up on their walk at Smith Point Beach on a cool, fall day, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Candidates for Nassau County Executive -- Democrat Laura
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Candidates for Nassau County Executive -- Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins -- debate at a forum hosted by News12 Long Island on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Woodbury.

    Mileena Stephens, 2, of East Patchogue, gets a
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Mileena Stephens, 2, of East Patchogue, gets a kiss from Ava, a Boston Terrier, at the Great Pup-Kin Fest at the Four Seasons in Holbrook as Meredith Festa of Paws Unite People holds the dog on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The event featured pet adoptions and dogs in costumes.

    Jackson Kennedy, 5, and Charlotte Rizzo, 5, both
    (Credit: Linda Rosier)

    Jackson Kennedy, 5, and Charlotte Rizzo, 5, both from Huntington, dig into their candied apples at the annual apple festival at the Huntington Historical Society, Daniel W. Kissam House, in Huntington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

    Entertainers dance during the the 2017 Diwali Mela
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Entertainers dance during the the 2017 Diwali Mela (Hindu festival of lights) held in Hicksville on Sunday, Oct 15, 2017.

    Lilah Saks, 2, from Huntington, searches for the
    (Credit: Linda Rosier)

    Lilah Saks, 2, from Huntington, searches for the perfect pumpkin at the Elwood Pumpkin Farm, in Huntington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

    People take a group photo at the American
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    People take a group photo at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Oct. 15, 2017.

    Ashley Haeseker of West Babylon and her energetic
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Ashley Haeseker of West Babylon and her energetic Siberian Huskies Shasta and Nanook exercise at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Wilson and Elvia Mendoza, of Brentwood, pose for
    (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz)

    Wilson and Elvia Mendoza, of Brentwood, pose for a photo, taken by, Wilson Montufar, with their sister Emely Mendoza, 3, after being married at City Hall in Argyle Park in Babylon.

    Brenda Agudelo, 21, of Islandia, reads by the
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Brenda Agudelo, 21, of Islandia, reads by the water with her dog Sammy, on a mild fall Friday afternoon at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Jovanni Gully stretches to reach the ball as
    (Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress)

    Jovanni Gully stretches to reach the ball as he played catch with his friend Joe Burriesci in their East Farmingdale neighborhood.

    Ezra Prendergast of North Babylon runs soccer drills
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Ezra Prendergast of North Babylon runs soccer drills at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon while keeping in shape for his amateur club team, the Long Island Fusion, on a mild fall Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017.

    Joe Rogosich of West Babylon and his 6-month-old
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Joe Rogosich of West Babylon and his 6-month-old English bulldog puppy Wally, take a stroll at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on a mild fall Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017. Rogosich and his wife recently lost their beloved 10-year-old English Bulldog and Wally had helped them start to heal.

    The Rockettes rehearse their classic Tap Number,
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    The Rockettes rehearse their classic Tap Number, "The Twelve Days Of Christmas," from The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at their rehearsal space Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Sophie, 4, and Grayson Kwon, 2, of East
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Sophie, 4, and Grayson Kwon, 2, of East Williston, search for the perfect pumpkin with mom, Junny, at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS game 5 at Progressive Field, Cleveland, on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017.

    Officer Krause and his K-9 dog, Wolf, who
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Officer Krause and his K-9 dog, Wolf, who is being trained in bomb sniffing demonstrate some techniques during a visit with Ruth Squillace's criminal justice class at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Six members of the Suffolk County K-9 unit gave a lecture and demonstration to students.

    Rich Sullivan, of Williston Park, surfcasts in rough
    (Credit: Daniel Goodrich)

    Rich Sullivan, of Williston Park, surfcasts in rough waters at Field 6, Jones Beach, on Oct. 12, 2017.

    The flag is flown at half-staff in front
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    The flag is flown at half-staff in front of Lynbrook Village Hall, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in memory of Mayor William J. Hendrick, who died Wednesday following complications from a heart attack.

    Abby Cushing was among BOCES students who learned
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Abby Cushing was among BOCES students who learned about piping at the National Grid Training Center and about what it takes to run a energy company on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Melville.

    Holden Bua-Carroll, 8, takes a swing during practice
    (Credit: Uli Seit)

    Holden Bua-Carroll, 8, takes a swing during practice with his dad, Frank Bua, at Manhasset Valley Park in Manhasset on Oct. 11, 2017.

    The rainbow flag, an international symbol of LGBT
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    The rainbow flag, an international symbol of LGBT liberation and pride, is raised for the first time at Stonewall National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The National Park Service recently ceded jurisdiction for the flagpole, which is within the boundaries of federal monument, to New York City.

    People walk past an installation of Chinese artist
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    People walk past an installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors" under the Washington Square Arch in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The multi-venue exhibition, made of security fencing, is meant to inspire discussion of the global refugee crisis.

    First responders examine a vehicle from which an
    (Credit: John Roca)

    First responders examine a vehicle from which an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter pulled a Holbrook woman seconds before an LIRR train struck the stranded vehicle on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017, near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

    Janice Esposito, 43, of Holbrook reunites with Peter
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Janice Esposito, 43, of Holbrook reunites with Peter DiPinto Sr., an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, a day after DiPinto pulled her seconds before an LIRR train struck her stranded vehicle near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

    Manhasset goalie Ava Albanese with the scoop during
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Manhasset goalie Ava Albanese with the scoop during the Nassau High School girls soccer game at Manhasset High School in Manhasset on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Manhasset defeated North Shore 2-1.

    Firefighters douse a burning 2001 Toyota Sequoia on
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Firefighters douse a burning 2001 Toyota Sequoia on the eastbound Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Rufus Williams, 52, of Hempstead, was killed after his Sequoia struck the side of an overpass, State Police said.

    Merrick Firefighter Marc Hendrickson conducts demonstrations in front
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Merrick Firefighter Marc Hendrickson conducts demonstrations in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Merrick.

    Merrick Firefighter Tom DiBlasi on a stretcher in
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Merrick Firefighter Tom DiBlasi on a stretcher in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Merrick.

    Westley Connelly, 1, of West Hempstead, plays on
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Westley Connelly, 1, of West Hempstead, plays on grandma Lydia Connelly of Queens, as the pair enjoy summer-like temperatures at Jones Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    It was a crowded day at Jones Beach,
    (Credit: Newsday / Theresa Henschel)

    It was a crowded day at Jones Beach, Field 6, with summer-like temperatures on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    A makeshift memorial at the scene of a
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    A makeshift memorial at the scene of a deadly crash in front of 455 N. Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst, seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2017. The one-car accident on Sunday had left two people dead and two seriously injured.

    Show More

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK
    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE