From the picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

(Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) On a brilliant fall afternoon, seasoned chess players Neil Cohen, left, of Medford and Rich Viale of Kings Park, practiced their chess skills at a park in Kings Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, as they prepared for an upcoming chess tournament.

(Credit: Corey Sipkin) (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Conor G. Norman, of Long Beach, with his family at the New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony at 12010 Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brett Gardner of the Yankees slides home for a run in the third inning past catcher Brian McCann of the Houston Astros in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in the Bronx.

(Credit: Corey Sipkin) (Credit: Corey Sipkin) New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony, 12010 Flatlands Ave. Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) From left, Grant Finkelstein, Kadence Gonzalez, Ben Zelenetz, and Makayla Curtis of Lawrence Woodmere Academy set up their wind turbine as they compete at the Cradle of Aviation Museum's annual KidWind Challenge on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Garden City.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Madison Munoz, 20, of 26 Kent Rd. in Shirley is arrested and charged with robbing the Bridgehampton National Bank at 630 Montauk Hwy. in Shirley around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Anisa Ali, 2, of Syosset, right, helps her friend Nour Senan,18 months, of Manhasset, tie her shoelaces as the girls stroll with their mothers by the bay in Port Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Tara Neis enjoys reading her book in her personal hammock at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Science teacher Carol Hersh, center, hugs senior Ann Zhang, 17, after Zhang found out that she was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology at Great Neck South High School in Lake Success Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Other semifinalists from the school look on, from left, Cindy Wang, 17, Matthew Chen, 17, and Kimberly Lu, 17.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore, lifts Arooba Ahmed, a junior, in an embrace as the Long Island semifinalists in the Siemens Math, Science, and Technology competition are announced at Half Hollow Hills East in Dix Hills, Oct. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Brandon Bloom, 8, gets a fist pump from one of the NY Islanders players during his "Islander for a Day" experience at the team's practice in East Meadow on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Brandon was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in April 2016 and is being treated at Stony Brook Children's Hospital where he will finish his treatment in August 2018.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Herrick High School's Christina Kim, Rushi Patel, Ryan Hou, Sahith Vadada, Joanna Lau and Shifa Ali, the semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sports a personalized Hofstra jersery alongside Gail Prudenti, president of Hofstra University's Maurice A. Deane School of Law, during a wide-ranging conversation on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) A cool evening yields to a colorful, partly cloudy sunset over Manhattan Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Matt Rodriguez from Bay Shore, left, and Bernie Mason from Sayville fish for striped bass at Smith Point Beach on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 on a cool fall day.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Emily Joseph, left, and Ayssa Lam, both 13, students of Malori Steinhauser's Home and Careers class at Herricks Middle School in Albertson, combine skills to create stuffed monsters with stories behind their styles, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Monica Rocafort, 26, wipes a tear as she talks about the hurricane that devastated her home in Puerto Rico, during an interview at Touro College in Central Islip on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Rocafort is among students who will be attending law school at the college for eight weeks.

(Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) The American Museum of Natural History unveils one of the new featured specimens on Oct. 16, 2017: a sparkling 12-foot-tall amethyst geode, recently acquired from Uruguay to celebrate the redesign of the Hall of Gems and Minerals. It will be on temporary view in the Museum's Grand Gallery through the 2017 holiday season. The museum will undertake a complete redesign of its Hall of Gems and Minerals to reorganize the 11,000-square-foot space.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Sara Marrero from Riverhead, left, and Emily Sabean from Middle Island bundle up on their walk at Smith Point Beach on a cool, fall day, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Candidates for Nassau County Executive -- Democrat Laura Curran and Republican Jack Martins -- debate at a forum hosted by News12 Long Island on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Woodbury.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Mileena Stephens, 2, of East Patchogue, gets a kiss from Ava, a Boston Terrier, at the Great Pup-Kin Fest at the Four Seasons in Holbrook as Meredith Festa of Paws Unite People holds the dog on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The event featured pet adoptions and dogs in costumes.

(Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Jackson Kennedy, 5, and Charlotte Rizzo, 5, both from Huntington, dig into their candied apples at the annual apple festival at the Huntington Historical Society, Daniel W. Kissam House, in Huntington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

(Credit: John Roca) (Credit: John Roca) Entertainers dance during the the 2017 Diwali Mela (Hindu festival of lights) held in Hicksville on Sunday, Oct 15, 2017.

(Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Lilah Saks, 2, from Huntington, searches for the perfect pumpkin at the Elwood Pumpkin Farm, in Huntington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) People take a group photo at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Oct. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Ashley Haeseker of West Babylon and her energetic Siberian Huskies Shasta and Nanook exercise at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) Wilson and Elvia Mendoza, of Brentwood, pose for a photo, taken by, Wilson Montufar, with their sister Emely Mendoza, 3, after being married at City Hall in Argyle Park in Babylon.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Brenda Agudelo, 21, of Islandia, reads by the water with her dog Sammy, on a mild fall Friday afternoon at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Oct. 13, 2017.

(Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress / David L. Pokress) Jovanni Gully stretches to reach the ball as he played catch with his friend Joe Burriesci in their East Farmingdale neighborhood.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Ezra Prendergast of North Babylon runs soccer drills at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon while keeping in shape for his amateur club team, the Long Island Fusion, on a mild fall Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Joe Rogosich of West Babylon and his 6-month-old English bulldog puppy Wally, take a stroll at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on a mild fall Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017. Rogosich and his wife recently lost their beloved 10-year-old English Bulldog and Wally had helped them start to heal.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) The Rockettes rehearse their classic Tap Number, "The Twelve Days Of Christmas," from The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at their rehearsal space Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Manhattan.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Sophie, 4, and Grayson Kwon, 2, of East Williston, search for the perfect pumpkin with mom, Junny, at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS game 5 at Progressive Field, Cleveland, on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Officer Krause and his K-9 dog, Wolf, who is being trained in bomb sniffing demonstrate some techniques during a visit with Ruth Squillace's criminal justice class at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Six members of the Suffolk County K-9 unit gave a lecture and demonstration to students.

(Credit: Daniel Goodrich) (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) Rich Sullivan, of Williston Park, surfcasts in rough waters at Field 6, Jones Beach, on Oct. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) The flag is flown at half-staff in front of Lynbrook Village Hall, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in memory of Mayor William J. Hendrick, who died Wednesday following complications from a heart attack.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Abby Cushing was among BOCES students who learned about piping at the National Grid Training Center and about what it takes to run a energy company on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Melville.

(Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Holden Bua-Carroll, 8, takes a swing during practice with his dad, Frank Bua, at Manhasset Valley Park in Manhasset on Oct. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) The rainbow flag, an international symbol of LGBT liberation and pride, is raised for the first time at Stonewall National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The National Park Service recently ceded jurisdiction for the flagpole, which is within the boundaries of federal monument, to New York City.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) People walk past an installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors" under the Washington Square Arch in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The multi-venue exhibition, made of security fencing, is meant to inspire discussion of the global refugee crisis.

(Credit: John Roca) (Credit: John Roca) First responders examine a vehicle from which an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter pulled a Holbrook woman seconds before an LIRR train struck the stranded vehicle on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017, near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Janice Esposito, 43, of Holbrook reunites with Peter DiPinto Sr., an off-duty Brookhaven firefighter, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, a day after DiPinto pulled her seconds before an LIRR train struck her stranded vehicle near Montauk Highway and Arthur Avenue in Brookhaven.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Manhasset goalie Ava Albanese with the scoop during the Nassau High School girls soccer game at Manhasset High School in Manhasset on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Manhasset defeated North Shore 2-1.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Firefighters douse a burning 2001 Toyota Sequoia on the eastbound Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Rufus Williams, 52, of Hempstead, was killed after his Sequoia struck the side of an overpass, State Police said.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Merrick Firefighter Marc Hendrickson conducts demonstrations in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Merrick.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Merrick Firefighter Tom DiBlasi on a stretcher in front of a first-grade class as students at Chatterton School in the Merrick School District get a firsthand look at what goes into being a volunteer firefighter when Merrick Fire Department volunteers visit their school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Merrick.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Westley Connelly, 1, of West Hempstead, plays on grandma Lydia Connelly of Queens, as the pair enjoy summer-like temperatures at Jones Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Theresa Henschel) (Credit: Newsday / Theresa Henschel) It was a crowded day at Jones Beach, Field 6, with summer-like temperatures on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) A makeshift memorial at the scene of a deadly crash in front of 455 N. Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst, seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2017. The one-car accident on Sunday had left two people dead and two seriously injured.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer whose antlers got stuck on a swing in a backyard playground on Belleview Avenue in Center Moriches on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The resident called police around 10 a.m. after spotting the deer.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Suffolk County police emergency officers rescue a deer whose antlers got stuck on a swing in a backyard playground on Belleview Avenue in Center Moriches on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The resident called police around 10 a.m. after spotting the deer.

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) The carcass of a dolphin that washed up at Main Beach in East Hampton, Oct. 10, 2017. This is at least the third that has washed up on nearby beaches in recent days.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) A man walks through rain puddles on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Stehli Beach in Bayville, in the Town of Oyster Bay.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Participants march along Fifth Avenue during the 73rd Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. The parade commemorates the explorations of Christopher Columbus in 1492.

(Credit: John Roca) (Credit: John Roca) Volunteer Katie McEntee unloads a crated dog as some 30 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria arrive on a Grumman G-3 jet at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Participants dance in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The rain didn't dampen a farm visit for 4-year-old Jeilah Jones, of Central Islip, to Sound Shore Market and Farms in Riverhead on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Mackenzie Wangenstein, 3, from Medford plays in the sand at Kalers Pond Park on a warm autumn day in Center Moriches, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Sergio Reguero and his children, from left, Aaron, Camila and Jonathan enjoying today's high temperatures in their backyard pool in Baldwin, Friday Oct 6, 2017.

(Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Students from Longwood Junior High School participate in a hands-on science project in the bay near the Smith Point Wilderness Visitors Center as part of A Day in The Life of Fire Island, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Here, students count the minnows caught during trawling as part of the biological sampling lesson.

(Credit: Mansura Khanam) (Credit: Mansura Khanam) T'Azha Sullivan, 17, and a fellow student Sulay Lageyre from Bay Shore High School handle aquatic samples on Sept. 29, 2017 at Fire Island Lighthouse.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) People pass by artist Dale Chihuly's "Rose Crystal Tower" at Union Square Park in New York on October 6, 2017. The 31-feet tall sculpture, introduced during an official opening earlier today and composed of Polyvitro crystals and steel, is part of the 50th anniversary of the public art program "Art in the Parks."

(Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Meaghan Neary, 27, of Holtsville, left, and Jeanine Donohue, 26, of Sayville, maneuver the rolling obstacle course during the first Climb Against Cancer event at Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Climb Against Cancer remembers loved ones lost to cancer, honors survivors and is an effort to raise funds to battle the disease with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society.

(Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Shannon Clancy, 21, organizer of the first Climb Against Cancer event, rides the zip line at Adventure Park on Long Island on Oct. 5, 2017. Having lost her grandmother and girlfriend to cancer, Clancy created the Climb Against Cancer event to remember loved ones lost to cancer, honor cancer survivors and to raise funds to battle the disease.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Goods donated for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria are sorted and packed at a New York City Emergency Management warehouse in Brooklyn, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The donated items include baby food, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies and batteries.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Farmhands Don Garside, left, and Abe Gorman harvest Golden Delicious apples at Surrey Lane Vineyard Orchard Farm in Southold, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) A view of the U.S. Open trophy during the 2018 U.S. Open media preview on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

(Credit: Jim Staubitser) (Credit: Jim Staubitser) The Long Island Rail Road reported delays for part of the morning commute after a vehicle struck an overpass at Post Avenue in Westbury, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins makes a catch in the second inning of the American League Wild Card game on a ball hit by Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Adelphi University's Pi Lambda Phi brothers walked in heels during the annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to promote gender equality and raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Bryan Tripptree a member of Adelphi University's Pi Lambda Phi joined his fraternity brothers during the annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to promote gender equality and raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil of Queens Village is being comforted by Dr. David Majure of the Northwell Health system as patients and staff joined forces in plea to New Yorkers "have a heart" and enroll as organ donors during Organ Donor Enrollment Day on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Heart transplant survivor Linda Sainvil, second from left, and transplant hopeful Rene Nardin and his wife Rhonda, right, joined doctors, Brian Lima, left, and David Majure, center, of Northwell Health system in a plea to people to "have a heart" and enroll as organ donors during Organ Donor Enrollment Day on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) NYPD officers look up at a new sign unveiled during street naming ceremony in honor of the late Det. Steven McDonald at the Central Park Precinct on the 86th Street Transverse in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) NYPD officer Conor McDonald, son of the late Det. Steven McDonald, embraces his mother Patti Ann McDonald on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, during a street naming ceremony in honor of his father at the Central Park Precinct on the 86th Street Transverse in Manhattan, where McDonald once worked. At center is Katie Sullivan, Conor's fiance.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Ed Reckner of Melville, who owns his family operated wholesale nursery and cut-flower farm in Melville, sorts through and prepares dahlias picked by his grandson Alex for bouquets purchased by retailers on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Third-generation greenhouse farmer Alex Reckner, picks dahlias in a field of flowers on his grandfather's land in Melville on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The flowers are used to build bouquets that have been ordered by various retailers.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Jessica Colasante from Syosset takes a stroll along Goldsmith Inlet Beach in Peconic during a warm fall day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Immates participate in the "Handcuffs to Healing" program at Suffolk County's Yaphank Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017. The pilot program has inmates train homeless dogs that will be up for adoption. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter to put the program together.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Security at Yankee Stadium appeared normal (by post-9/11 standards) for the Yankees' Wildcard game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Newsday staff photographer Tom Ferrara reached into his archive to find this 2008 photo of musician Tom Petty performing in his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, during the halftime show of Superbowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Petty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, died Oct. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Maya Cohen, 3, of Commack, learns about fire safety at the Nassau County Firefighters Museum & Education Center, which are observing both National Fire Prevention Month and National Fire Prevention Week on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Garden City.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) New recruits are sworn in at the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The recruits will go through six months of training at the academy.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) People with Gays Against Guns and others march along Broadway near midtown Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in the wake of mass shootings in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

(Credit: Asia Lee) (Credit: Asia Lee) The Statue of Liberty with the moon setting behind as seen from Brooklyn on the morning of Oct. 3, 2017. About every three years, the October Full Moon, also known as the Full Hunter's Moon, the Travel Moon, and the Dying Moon, rises closer to the autumn equinox, making it the Harvest Moon and will take place on Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) Cori Forster of Dix Hills paints Victoria Antis of Wantagh during a portrait painting in oils class at the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills, Oct. 3, 2017.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) With clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s, a man on a personal watercraft speeds across the Great South Bay off Sayville on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) Bridget Phillips, of Babylon, walks her English bulldog Max near a replica of the Fire Island Lighthouse on Lighthouse Avenue in Babylon.

(Credit: Peter Frutkoff) (Credit: Peter Frutkoff) Carle place goalie Giovanni Portelli can't get to a shot on goal by Alec Marcus of Wheatley during a Nassau Conference ABC-3 boys soccer game in Old Westbury on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Kevin Imm) (Credit: Kevin Imm) Plainview firefighters extinguished this car fire that closed the westbound Northern State Parkway near Sunnyside Boulevard for almost an hour on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) Monarch butterflies seen on Lighthouse Avenue in Babylon.

(Credit: Steve Silverman) (Credit: Steve Silverman) Firefighters at the scene after the driver of a minivan crashed into the Casa Luis restaurant on Jericho Turnpike, in Smithtown, causing a fire as well as an active gas leak, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The driver died and the owners of the Spanish restaurant bordering Commack and Smithtown narrowly escaped injury after the vehicle went out of control, hit the building and burst into flames, authorities said.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Smoke rises as sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are demolished using a process called energetic felling on both the Queens and Brooklyn sides of the Newtown Creek, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The energetic felling required the placement of little charges at key joints on the bridge so that when the charges went off, the bridge broke apart and fell directly down.

(Credit: Huntington Manor Fire Dept.) (Credit: Huntington Manor Fire Dept.) The Huntington Manor Fire Department responds to a car fire on East 8th Street on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at about 2 a.m. A Mercedes-Benz sedan was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The blaze was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries reported.

(Credit: Jeff Bachner) (Credit: Jeff Bachner) Colorfully costumed participants march in the Pulaski Day Parade on Fifth Avenue, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Curtis deForest Jr., right, a member of Escola de Samba Boom, a local drum circle group, plays for attendees of a hurricane relief benefit held at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, Oct. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Massapequa High School students react to the announcement that their school has been named as a National Blue Ribbon School, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

(Credit: Jeff Bachner) (Credit: Jeff Bachner) Children reach for an elephant that was dropped from the sky attached with a parachute during the "Great Dumbo Drop" on Washington Street in Brooklyn, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Newly promoted NYPD Lt. Robert Townsend, of Seaford, hugs his daughter, Kayla, during a promotion ceremony at One Police Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) NYPD Deputy Chief Eddie Lott kisses a family member after being promoted during a ceremony at One Police Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Joe Rende of Babylon carries the ball against Miller Place during a high school football game at Babylon High School in Babylon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) GuJuan Booker (1) of Babylon celebrates with his teammates after his teams 28-14 victory over Miller Place during a high school football game at Babylon High School in Babylon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) A surfer rides the waves at Ditch Plains Beach off of Montauk on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Surfers walk the beach near Camp Hero in Montauk on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) In anticipation of Yom Kippur on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, Rabbi Yaakov Saacks of the Dix Hills Chai Center, examines a rare Torah made with deerskin parchment from Mallorca, Spain, that he estimates is from 350 to 450 years old and is only read on the High Holy Days.

(Credit: Jeff Bachner) (Credit: Jeff Bachner) Brittany Heim, 27, relaxes in the sun on the lawn at Brooklyn Bridge Park on the shore of the East River during an unseasonably warm afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Fisherman cast their lines into the waters near the Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) A guardian leads a student away from the building that houses a high school, the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, and several other schools in the West Farms neighborhood in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Parents and guardians picked up students from the building after a teen at the Urban Assembly School stabbed two classmates, killing one of them.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Canada geese glide over Willow Pond in Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

(Credit: Craig Ruttle) (Credit: Craig Ruttle) Artist Ishraki of Queens is reflected on the canvas as as he "conducts" Manhattan resident Sarika Shrotri with a laser pointer as she paints with an oil stick during an Art of Everyone live art event near Times Square Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The works from the event will be auctioned to raise money for Save the Children.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) A mallard glides over Willow Pond in Caleb Smith State Park Preserve in Smithtown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) (Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz) George Becker of West Islip helps his 2-year-old twin sons Max, left, and Ryder fish at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) John Pesantez of Port Washington took advantage of a summerlike day to work on his skateboarding skills at Town Dock park in Port Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

(Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) A graduate receives her diploma as the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan holds the fifth commencement for its Richard Gilder Graduate School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, under the iconic blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Suffolk police Officer Ryan Neems of the K9 unit wears the type of ballistic helmet and ballistic vest that department officers will be equipped with for responding to future terror attacks. They also will be equipped with new patrol rifles, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini also said at the news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Emily Tyson of Hampton Bays brings her daughter Ruby, 2, to watch the waves off Hampton Bays on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

(Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) New York City Council members on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, kneel outside City Hall to protest President Donald Trump's profane condemnation of NFL players. Trump also said the league should fire players who decline to stand during the national anthem at games. The players have been protesting against racial inequality.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Austin, left, 5, and Joseph Tuozzolo, 4, hold a street sign that honors their slain father, NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, during a ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Purdy Street and St. Raymond Avenue in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. Tuozzolo was shot and killed in 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Students walk through the "Send Silence Packing," exhibition at Molloy College in Rockville Centre Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. "Send Silence Packing," is a national traveling exhibition of more than 1,000 donated backpacks, each representing a college student lost to suicide, designed to raise awareness and inspire action for suicide prevention.

(Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) Whippets, gathered on the podium in Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, indulge in cakes from Carlo's Bakery, on Sept. 26, 2017. Westminister Kennel Club celebrates 125th anniversary of Whippet-€"s first participation in the annual competition. The athletic sighthound breed, originally from England, will compete for the 125th time at Madison Square Garden during the annual competition, in February, 2018.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Renee Ortiz, center, joins other volunteers as they sort through donated supplies for Puerto Rico at the Teatro Yerbabruja Arts Center in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 26, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Long Beach resident Harvey Weisenberg with his son Ricky, 59, and daughter Vicki at the AHRC Inc Helen Kaplan Center in Plainview where Ricky is cared for Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017 Harvey Weisenberg-€"s not-for-profit, Bethpage Federal Credit Union and another local business together are donating $30,000 to a facility in Houston that cares for the developmentally disabled and was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

(Credit: Raychel Brightman) (Credit: Raychel Brightman) Brady Aich, 14 months old, of East Islip, pets some friendly baby goats at Harbes Farm in Riverhead on Sept. 26, 2017.

(Credit: Raychel Brightman) (Credit: Raychel Brightman) Lily Dougherty-Johnson of Greenport and her friend Emily Finegold of Harborough, P.A play on a giant trampoline at Harbes Farm in Riverhead on Sept. 26, 2017.

(Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) MartÃ­n Batalla Vidal lead plaintiff in a legal case challenging the Trump administration's canceling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) speaks outside Eastern District Federal Court in Brooklyn, NY before a hearing on the case on Sept. 26, 2017.

(Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) The new bins compared to the old ones show the new bins are larger. TSA and Delta introduce automated checkpoint lanes for passengers at LaGuardia Airport - Transportation Security Administration and Delta Air Lines jointly introduce new automated security screening lanes at LaGuardia Airport. Sept 26, 2017

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Former congressman Anthony Weiner arrives at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan for sentencing on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Weiner pleaded guilty in May to sexting with a 15-year-old girl last year.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) Sunbathers on an observation deck at Pier 15 at the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Temperatures reached the mid-80's in New York City.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) Actor Robert De Niro and director Martin Scorsese film a scene from "The Irishman" in front of the Roadway Inn on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

(Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Jenny Delpin from Levittown cries after arriving safely from San Juan, Puerto Rico, at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, Sept 25, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) John Chainey, East Meadow, plays his violin by the lake at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

(Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Children feed the seagulls off Little Neck Bay at the U.S. Tennis Academy at Great Neck Estates in Great Neck, Firday, Sept. 22, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Kings Park resident Ian Valencia Mendoza, 10, talking about his accident when he was crossing the street for the school bus, while his mother, Ruth Valencia Mendoza, sits behind him Friday Sept. 22, 2017.

(Credit: Daniel Goodrich) (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) At Captree State Park, it's all reels on deck as the Captree Star 3 leaves the dock to evening fishing with a full compliment of fishermen and women Sept. 22, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Valley Stream resident Darnell Christie, 6 and his brother Gabriel, looking at all the prizes to win at the dart booth while waiting for the carnival to open at Arthur J. Hendrickson Park in Valley Stream Friday Sept. 22, 2017. The family-friendly event benefits Nassau Hook & Ladder Company No. 1.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Valley Stream resident Ryan Brown waves to her mother from one of the rides at the carnival in Arthur J. Hendrickson Park in Valley Stream benefiting the Nassau Hook & Ladder Company No. 1. on Sept. 22, 2017

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Portrait of Susan Mote with her baby pictures in her Shirley home on the evening of Sept. 21, 2017. Susan, is adopted, was abandoned by a mailbox when she was a baby and recently reunited with the boy who had found her.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Kathy Harmon, from East Rockaway, does her exercise by stopping at the fitness stations spread out along the Long Beach boardwalk on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Lifeguards keep watch near Field 6 at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Bonnie, a 3-year-old golden retriever from Westbury, puts on her best witch face as her owner takes a picture at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Third-graders Camilo Lemus, 8, left, and Katherine Romero, 7, middle, browse through a schoolwide book fair at Ulysses Byas Elementary School in Roosevelt, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) BNY Mellon employee Paul Schmidt, of Amityville, joins employees from companies directly impacted by 9/11 and first responders as they assemble bicycles to donate to the children of active-duty United States soldiers during an event hosted by the 9/11 Tribute Museum at the Oculus at World Trade Center in Manhattan, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A total of 500 bicycles were assembled by the volunteers and first responders.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) From right, Rev. Marjorie Nunes and Rev. Dyanne Pina join others at a prayer vigil hosted by Pina's supporters at United Methodist Church in Hicksville on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Mark Harrington) (Credit: Newsday / Mark Harrington) George Rivadeneira braves giant swells to surf cast below Montauk Point Lighthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert) (Credit: Charles Eckert) A street performer jumps over four tourists at the end of a group dance performance on the plaza next to City Hall Park in Manhattan, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Flooding caused by Hurricane Jose, now a tropical storm, submerged parts of the games area at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) A surfer catches waves at the west end of Lido Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

(Credit: James Carbone) (Credit: James Carbone) The rough surf at Smith Point County Park in Shirley puts on a powerful show as Hurricane Jose churns offshore on Sept. 19, 2017.