From the picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

From left, retired NYPD Det. Rafael Orozco, Dr. Benjamin Luft, director of the Stony Brook WTC Wellness Program, and retired NYPD Officer Carol Paukner were among first responders and health care professionals gathered for Stony Brook Medicine's official opening of the program's WTC clinic facilities in Commack on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The clinic - located at Stony Brook Advanced Specialty Care, 500 Commack Rd. - houses all patient care for people with lingering WTC-related ailments. The wellness program is headed by Luft, who has led numerous WTC-related research projects. Stony Brook's treatment program for people with Ground Zero-related illnesses originally opened on Stony Brook's medical campus shortly after Sept. 11, 2001. Portraits of three people connected with the program who have died in recent years - two former patients and one physician - were presented during the opening ceremony. The new treatment facilities are in renovated space on the former site of Forest Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company that was bought by an Irish drug maker in 2014. Stony Brook has leased 100,000 square feet, nearly a quarter of the 420,000-square-foot building, and also has moved many of its outpatient, primary care programs to the site.

Carolers from the Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts (BAFFA), sing along Main Street during the 11th annual Miracle on Main Street in Sayville Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

The zombie home at 51 13th Street in Locust Valley is demolished Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino's administration and the Town Quality of Life Task Force is aggressively addressing "zombie" homes through code enforcement and demolition programs designed to rid neighborhoods of eyesores.

Workers from American Christmas put together a 25-foot Christmas tree in the lobby of 1221 Sixth Ave. in midtown Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Workers from American Christmas place a holiday light display outside 1221 Sixth Ave. in midtown Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Students watch cereal boxes in motion as falling dominoes at Sewanhaka district's H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Seniors Gabriella Fiuramo and Frank Porcasi helped organize the effort to collect boxes of cereal, to use in an attempt to break a world record for cereal-box dominoes and afterward, donate the food to recent hurricane victims. The students received 2,880 boxes from Associated and knocked down a chain of 2,866, breaking the previous record of 2,686.

Students cheer at Sewanhaka district's H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square after a successful attempt to break a world record for cereal-box dominoes on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Seniors Gabriella Fiuramo and Frank Porcasi helped organize the effort to collect boxes of cereal, to use in the attempt and afterward, donate the food to recent hurricane victims. The students received 2,880 boxes from Associated and knocked down a chain of 2,866, breaking the previous record of 2,686.

Genevieve Gauvreau of Ridge shows Suffolk legislators how challenging it is for her as a disabled rider to board the county's new fleet of smaller buses. Lawmakers heard riders and advocates during a meeting of the Legislature's transportation committee in Riverhead on Nov. 27, 2017.

Emerson Molina, 9, a fourth-grader at Bayview Avenue School in Freeport, tries to work with a bolt on Nov. 24, 2017, while wearing large gloves to simulate constraints faced by astronauts in space.

LaMont Johnson arrives to be sworn in and reinstated as a member of the Hempstead school board on Monday Nov. 27, 2017, at the Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ordered his reinstatement, saying Johnson did not receive "sufficient due process" when the board removed him five months earlier over allegations that he disclosed employee data to a political ally's campaign.

First lady Melania Trump has added new touches to White House holiday decor -- among them, a wreath on every window, seen Nov. 27, 2017.

Jeremy Wyatt of Shrub Oak, Westchester County, gets a high-five from his 3-year-old son, Jaxon, as they fish at Gilgo Beach at sunset on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Sabrina Fairclough, left, of Queens and Darlene Elkanick of Brooklyn dressed in period costume to ride an MTA's Holiday Nostalgia Train from the 1930s in Manhattan on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Dressed in period costume, Dave Falco of Farmingdale is ready to board an MTA's Holiday Nostalgia Train from the 1930s in Manhattan on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson uses a football as a pillow as part of a celebration after pulling in a long pass for a touchdown during the second half of the home game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 26, 2017.

Robby Anderson of the New York Jets hauls in a touchdown reception late in the second quarter against Mike Adams (29) and James Bradberry (24) of the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Fans of Westhampton cheer during their game against Lawrence, at the Class III Long Island High School Football Finals at Stony Brook University on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

A partial view of Gingerbread Lane, the record-breaking edible village at the New York Hall of Science in Queens on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The village, comprising 1,030 buildings, is handcrafted by Queens resident Jon Lovitch, 41.

Mineola resident Thomas Farmer, 11, taking video of the HO gauge model trains at the West Island Model Railroad Club in Hicksville on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The West Island Model Railroad Club invites visitors to actually operate the HO-scale trains that meander around select scenes based on railroad lines in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,

FDNY firefighters fight a multiple-alarm blaze at 145th Street and Broadway on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Smoke fills 144th Street and Amsterdam Avenue as FDNY firefighters fight a multiple-alarm blaze at 145the Street and Broadway on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Sarah Prendergast and Max Bente of Islip Terrace feed seagulls with their son, Forest, 2, by the bay off Browns River Road in Sayville on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Prendergast, a Sayville native, said Saturday was the 14th anniversary of her mother's passing. When she was young, she and her mother would feed the seagulls at this location.

Forest Bente of Islip Terrace, 2, chases seagulls by the bay off Browns River Road in Sayville on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Forest, along with his parents, Sarah Prendergast and Max Bente, visited this location to feed the seagulls Saturday. Prendergast, a Sayville native, said Saturday was the 14th anniversary of her mother's passing. When she was younger, she and her mother would feed the seagulls here.

Clowns followed by SpongeBob SquarePants make their way down Sixth Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, during the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Pillsbury doughboy, left, and Rex The Happy Dragon, right, make their way down Sixth Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, during the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Spectators cheer during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Karen Smith of Brooklyn was among the Black Friday shoppers at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Nov. 24, 2017.

A surfer on his board observes a whale as it breaches in the waters off Long Beach on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

People's reflections are seen as they take in Disney's Snow White holiday display Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Saks Fifth Ave. on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as festivities ramp up after Thanksgiving.

Joe Kospovic, of Seaford, brings in a striped bass while fishing at Jones Beach during sunset, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Sophia Anderson, 8, of Princeton, N.J., right, kicks a soccer ball around with her brother Dave Anderson, 33, of Ann Arbor, Mich., left, as they spend quality time together at Heckscher Park in Huntington during the holiday weekend, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

"It was definitely a shock," said Autumn Rose Williams, 24-year-old Southampton resident of winning the title Miss Native American USA on Aug. 26, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. She's the first Miss Native American USA ever from New York and the first from the Northeast since the pageant began in 2011. Today, Nov. 24, 2017, is Native American Heritage Day is a civil holiday observed on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States.

Line outside of Best Buy. Black Friday shoppers at Green Acres Mall, Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY on Nov. 23, 2017.

Sophia Anderson, 8, of Princeton, NJ, right, kicks a soccer ball around with her brother Dave Anderson, 33, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, left, as they spend quality time together at Heckscher Park in Huntington during the holiday weekend, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The visiting family on Long Island for Thanksgiving.

A person playing Santa Claus helps up a skater after a minor spill Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center as festivities ramp up after Thanksgiving.

The sun sets at Tanner Park in Copiague on Nov. 22, 2017.

Amy Frank, visiting from Salt Lake City, Utah, feels the water after a barefoot stroll at Jones Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, as the sun begins to set. Frank said she just wanted to feel the sand on her toes since she doesn't live near the ocean.

This giraffe statue is going to be available in a bidding process next month after being housed at the East Hampton Village Police Department impound lot.

Ryan Sheridan, 7, center, mixes pancake batter at Mill Pond Elementary School in Smithtown as his classmates look on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. As a part of their Thanksgiving celebration, students will learn how to churn butter, make pancakes and use a slate board. They are also encouraged to dress similar to the children of that era and have a chance to play some of the games and toys from that time period.

Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference alongside the rail tracks at Washington Avenue and St. James Street in Garden City, Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Schumer revealed photographic evidence of a train that passed through this unprotected grade-crossing intersection while a traffic light was green.

Immigrant rights advocates, union members, elected officials and members of New York's Haitian community denounce the revocation of temporary protected status for nearly 60,000 Haitians citizens living in the United States during a news conference outside of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building in Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

An LIRR train hit a minivan that was crossing the tracks on New South Road in Hicksville Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

Hiroshi Sandoval, 5, of Westbury, center, with mom Reyna Sandoval, joined activists with Make the Road New York outside Peter King's office in Massapequa Park, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, to demand a clean Dream Act and an extension to Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

John Park, 46, of Forest Hills, casts his line from the shoreline at Jones Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, as the sun begins to set.

Jollot Abdulaye, right, hits Damion "Dynamite" Nelson in the sixth bout of the Long Island Fight For Charity's 14th Main Event at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, Nov. 20, 2017.

Alexis Villafuerte, 18, of East Meadow, in foreground, kicks around his soccer ball with friend Roberto Hernandez, 19, of East Meadow, as evening approaches at Eisenhower Park, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Sunlight reflects off the pavement of 10th Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan as it filters though passing clouds Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

The world-renowned statue of Christopher Columbus highlights Columbus Circle on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Manhattan. Earlier today, the first of several scheduled public hearings, officiated by a panel established by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, will come together to examine "hateful" displays in the city and seek public comment.

Members of the board of elections count absentee and affidavit ballots in the close Glen Cove mayor's race on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 in Mineola.

Don Balducci, Bethpage, helps carry donated turkeys to the Island Harvest Food Bank in the parking lot of the Bethpage Federal Credit Union on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 in Bethpage.

The Rev. Michael Sniffen flips through The Saint John's Bible, a handwritten illuminated Bible, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Dr. Prabhu Mehta, Chief of Neonatology at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, holding babies Alijah, left, and Oscar as they "graduate" from the NICU on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. The staff threw a party for the families to celebrate World Prematurity Day.

Nancy Urban, a patient at the Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center kisses, Elvis, a rescue horse at Spririt's Promise Equine Rescue Farm in Riverhead, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center has started equine therapy for those with the disease.

Miranda Masone, of Port Jefferson Station, right, with her newly adopted sister Magdalene, 2, during National Adoption Day at Central Islip Family Court, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Dominick Miciotta, left, with newly adopted daughter, Alice, 4 months (second left), son Leo Smith-Miciotta, and partner Jason Smith, all of Dix Hills, during National Adoption Day at Central Islip Family Court on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Gabriel Szczepaniak,10, of Copiague practices in the skate park at Tanner Park in Copiague on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Is it real? A boy tests Santa's beard on Nov. 14, 2017, at Roosevelt Field, where students from Stratford Avenue School and Stewart School in Garden City donated items they collected for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Katharina Kruse of Brooklyn paddles out in search of waves on a chilly afternoon in Long Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Jerry Jerome, an Army veteran from Huntington, joins his VFW comrades during the American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244's annual Veterans Day bbservance at Greenlawn Park in Greenlawn on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Jason Linzer of Seaford lets out a yell as he crosses the finish line in the Class B NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships at Wayne Central School on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton, right, and Thomas Luongo celebrate their second goal during a Class B semifinal at the 2017 NYSPHSAA Boys Soccer Championships on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Middletown.

Veterans and dignitaries turn out to dedicate the Veterans Memorial in Brightwaters on Saturday, Nov.11, 2017.

Falling leaves mean play time for Kenzo Calderon, 3, and his dad, Chris, 28, at Heckscher Park, in Huntington on Nov. 11, 2017.

Wheatley's Mary Ma reacts to a point during the girls Class B finals match against Elwood / John Glenn on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Lori Riley, left, holds her late husband Willie Riley's Purple Heart, along with his daughter Heather Jackson, a senior airman in the Air National Guard, at Willie Riley's plaque at a columbarium at Calverton National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. The family was reunited with the long-lost medal, which the late Riley received for injuries suffered during the Vietnam War, but not before the Riverhead veteran's 2016 death.

Heather Jackson holds her father Willie Riley's Purple Heart at his plaque at a columbarium at Calverton National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. The family was reunited with the long-lost medal, which the late Riley received for injuries suffered during the Vietnam War, but not before the Riverhead veteran's 2016 death.

Jelani Alladin, a member of the new Broadway production of Frozen, is reflected in the mirror as he works with kids at Beyond the Stage as they kick off a new program that brings Broadway stars to inspire and educate children on stage on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Plainview.

Students at South Side Middle School at the strike-affected Rockville Centre district board Baumann buses on Nov. 10, 2017.

John J. Connell, right, 80, of Huntington, receives his father's World War I jacket from John Chalker, 64, a member of the New York Army National Guard from Port Washington, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Huntington on Nov. 10, 2017. Chalker wanted to reunite the jacket with its owner after he found it in a house scheduled for demolition in the late 1970s; he didn't know where to begin, so he saved it. Recently he sought help from the Huntington Historical Society, which located Connell, son of Michael Connell, who died in 1955.

Maria Orellana, right, mother of victim Javier Castillo, at the funeral for her son at St. John of God Church in Central Islip on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Wheatley players celebrate their win at the Nassau High School Volleyball Girls Class B finals where they defeated Seaford at SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Susan Dalessandro, left, of Valley Stream, and Kathy Dixon, right, of Stewart Manor, nieces of Sister Grace Regina Wingenfeld, celebrate Wingenfeld's 106th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Sisters of St. Dominic in Amityville.

Newly elected Nassau Legis. Joshua Alexander Lafazan and Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran outside the Theodore Roosevelt County Executive Building on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Mineola.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to members of the media at City Hall in Manhattan a day after being re-elected on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Mayor de Blasio is the first Democratic mayor in New York City to win re-election since Ed Koch in 1985.

Suffolk DA-elect Timothy Sini speaks during an interview in Babylon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

Ed Wehrheim, at right, joins Smithtown Republican committee chair Bill Ellis, in celebrating after declaring victory in his race for Smithtown supervisor at Napper Tandy's in Smithtown on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Kids compete in tug of war during NYC Parks Field Day at Betsy Head Park on Dumont Avenue in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Jack Martins, Republican candidate for Nassau County executive, votes at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Five Towns College's new feathered mascot Fader dances with senior Jamila Gordon of Elmont, 21, during a pep rally and mascot inauguration at the school's gym in Dix Hills on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The college went through a year-long process to survey, create, build, and launch the new mascot.

Colin Culhane of Sayville goes for a jog at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, as the sun begins to set.

Murray Leff, 94, at his home in Bellerose on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Leff is a WWII vet who sneaked a camera onto the battlefield and took some amazing photos showing the underside of war.

Fishermen try their luck at sunrise at the Montauk Lighthouse, where it was 63 degrees on Monday morning, Nov. 6, 2017.

A mourner wipes away tears during a tribute on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, along the route where where a truck terror attack killed eight people on Oct. 31 on the bicycle path next to West Street in lower Manhattan.

Caroline Murphy, 7, and Charlotte Heym, 6, enjoy playtime at the Oaks School playground in Oceanside on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

Lisa Tuozzolo of Huntington is comforted by police officers during a ceremony where a plaque was dedicated to her husband Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo at the NYPD 43rd Precinct in the Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Tuozzolo, a 19-year veteran of the force, was killed in the line of duty a year ago while responding to a domestic dispute in the Bronx.

Lisa Tuozzolo of Huntington, with her two sons, Joseph, in her arms, and Austin, is joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill during a plaque dedication ceremony for her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo in front of the 43rd Precinct in The Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Tuozzolo, a 19-year NYPD veteran was killed in the line of duty a year ago while responding to a domestic dispute in the Bronx.

Participants begin a race as a prelude to tomorrow's NYC Marathon, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The Abbott Dash to the Fish Line 5K began this morning at the United Nations Building and finished in midtown Manhattan.

Brooklyn-based musician Andrew Ranaudo with his dog Eaton after Eaton graduated as a service dog, Friday Nov. 3, 2017 at Genesis Center in Medford. Ranaudo is a concert pianist and teacher with a degenerative physical condition. Eaton, who was trained by volunteers at Canine Companions for Independence on Long Island, can open and close doors, turn lights on and off and retrieve dropped items.

Bike rider Marybeth Kelly, whose husband, Carl Henry Nacht, was killed while riding his bicycle 11 years ago also on the West Side Highway prays at the memorial of flowers and photos along the bike path for the eight bikers killed during terrorist attack in Manhattan, Friday, Nov. 3, ,2017.

With high temperatures around 70 degrees, a cyclist takes in the fall foliage and unseasonably warm weather while riding through Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Michael Capuano, president of Citizens for a Better Islip, is interviewed about the district's filing of a lawsuit in the State Supreme Court against the Islip Town Board and developers of the Heartland mixed-use project in Brentwood. Capuano supports the project.

A person pauses at a makeshift memorial Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chambers and West Streets in lower Manhattan, where a terror attack that mowed down people on a bike trail came to a halt.

Workers moving the memorial of flowers, hearts and crosses for the eight people killed from along the bike path where a terrorist struck to a place a few feet away on the West Side Highway off of West Houston Street, Nov. 3, 2017.

John Hummer, who says he lives part time in New York, pauses while on a bike ride to kneel and pays his respects at concrete barriers that the city placed after a deadly terror attack on bicyclists and others on a bike trail.

A man leaves the beach after surf fishing as the sun sets at Robert Moses State Park, Fire Island, Nov. 2, 2017.

Marvin Luna, of Freeport, waxes and winterizes a boat named Yellowfin at a marina on the Hudson canal in Freeport, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Jay Amodio of Baldwin relaxes with a scratch-off lotto ticket after his workday ends at Milburn Creek Park and Boat Launch in Freeport, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

From left, Berthe Odoposoff, Mary Salerno and Paula Smith Levitt dance as part of a new research study to determine whether dance and other forms of physical exercise will improve their memory and well-being on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Lake Success.

From left, Berthe Odoposoff, Esther Feldman and Phyllis Roth dance with dance instructor, Cecilia Fontanesi, as part of a new research study to determine whether dance and other forms of physical exercise will improve memory and well-being on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Lake Success.

Nassau County Police conduct a search in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Jack Martins, second from left, campaigns with the support of former Gov. George Pataki, coming out door, and meets with residents and business owners in his bid to become the next Nassau County executive on Oct. 26, 2017.

Former Gov. George Pataki, second from left, campaigns Oct. 26, 2017, for Jack Martins, left, who is seeking to become the next Nassau County executive.

Bonnie Abelew and her sister Beth with their golden retrievers Gryphon and Phoenix dressed as phoenix birds won first place overall during the 4th Annual Nassau Barkfest, Long Island's Largest Pet Costume Contest and Parade, held at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Dan Clark of Merrick tries his luck fishing at the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

Jarrel Freeman, 29, of Hempstead, catches some air on his skateboard at Tanner Park in Copiague late Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2017.

Terrance Clark, 33, of Amityville, catches some air on his skateboard at Tanner Park in Copiague late Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2017.

Bob Reno with his shih tzu Roxy dressed as a clown during the annual Nassau Barkfest, Long Island's Largest Pet Costume Contest and Parade, held at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Bobby Bruno a coon hound dressed as a super hero during the Nassau Barkfest, Long Island's Largest Pet Costume Contest and Parade, held at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota leaves federal court in Central Islip following arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Spota and one of his chief aides have been indicted on federal charges in a cover-up of former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's assault of a suspect in 2012.

10th-graders Julianne Erhard, 15, left, and Samantha Peterkin, 15, share a canvas as they paint a sugar skull at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The event, held in recognition of the Day of the Dead, was offered by Mepham's ELITE (Enriching Learners in Tomorrow's Education) after-school program in conjunction with Key to My Art Studio.

Members of the FREE Players Drum & Bugle Corps, selected as the first special needs group to perform at the DCI World Championships in 2018, play on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Old Bethpage.

Petty Officer 1st Class Delcon Ferguson, U.S. Navy sees his daughter, Naevia Ferguson, 2, for the first time in a year since his deployment in Djibouti, Africa. Ferguson surprised Naevia at the Copiague Christian School in Copiague, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Petty Officer 1st Class Delcon Ferguson, U.S. Navy, sees his daughter Naevia Ferguson, 2, for the first time in a year since his deployment in Djibouti, Africa. Ferguson surprised Naevia at the Copiague Christian School in Copiague, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. At right is his wife Manouscca Ferguson, holding Naevia.

New York City subway riders walk past a Heineken advertisement in walkway that connects the F and 1,2,3, lines on 14th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The Metropolitan Transit Authority voted on Wednesday to ban alcohol ads on all agency properties.

The Queens Museum unveils a state-of-the-art lighting system to shine on the Panorama of the City of New York, the world's largest scale model featuring the five boroughs. The museum received an assist from Amazon Studios after the studio filmed part of the movie Wonderstruck at the Panorama, Manhattan, Oct. 25, 2017.

Umbrellas were plentiful on the Stony Brook University campus, including one that blew inside out, as rain and high winds moved over Long Island on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

A pizza delivery man battles wind and rain at the Plainview Shopping Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

A man in Long Beach during a rainy afternoon, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017.

Southold Junior-Senior High School technology education teacher Matt Pfister, left, and Jamie Engles, 14, a ninth-grade student, launch a duck boat at Founders Landing boat launch in Southold on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Students in the school's technology club built the boat.

Southold Junior-Senior High School technology teacher Matt Pfister, right, and student Joe Berry, 17, christen the two wooden duck boats built by students in the school's technology club before their maiden voyage at Founders Landing in Southold, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Pfister's students built the boats from start to finish and tested their achievements with a ride in the Peconic Bay.

Health care professionals from Stony Brook Medicine pose for a group photograph before departing for Puerto Rico to help with relief and health services on Oct. 24, 2017. The Stony Brook group is part of a 75-member health care team going to Puerto Rico.

A Long Island Rail Road train struck a car on the tracks east of Bethpage on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The accident on the Ronkonkoma line was reported at 7:06 a.m.

Fog sets on a farm in Cutchogue on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

At the ground-breaking of Cpl. Chris Levi's "smart home" by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, John Hodge, chief operating officer of the foundation, Cpl. Chris Levi, Juan Serrano and Joseph Schulman of Northwell Health ceremonially shovel dirt on the grounds of Levi's soon-to-be-home in Melville on Oct. 22, 2017.

Suffolk County police recruits are sworn in at the police academy in Brentwood on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Charo Lopez, sister of fallen Nassau police officer Arthur Lopez, receives a hug on the Police Officer Arthur Lopez Memorial Bridge during a memorial service on the fifth anniversary of his death on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Bellerose.

Ward Melville Girls Tennis celebrate their win during the Suffolk High School girls tennis team final between Ward Melville and Half Hollow Hills East on Monday Oct. 23, 2017, at William Floyd High School.

Actor Wayne Pretlow performs "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," from the musical "Guys and Dolls," with students at Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. A full dress rehearsal, with guest appearances from award-winning Broadway stars, was held Monday in advance of the school's Broadway Supports the Long Island High School for the Arts show, which took place Monday evening. Broadway stars performed scenes and songs from popular musicals for the school's students to show their support for public arts education and inspire the students to follow their dreams.

Students look on in awe as Steven "HeaveN" Cantor displays his beatboxing skills at Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. A full dress rehearsal, with guest appearances from award-winning Broadway stars, was held Monday in advance of the school's "Broadway Supports the Long Island High School for the Arts" show, which took place Monday evening. Broadway stars performed scenes and songs from popular musicals for the school's students to show their support for public arts education and inspire the students to follow their dreams.

Brendan Kohn of Tampa, Florida, performs a skateboard trick in Foley Square, Manhattan, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Jon Ledecky, Islanders co-owner, gives Michael Burzo, 12, of Huntington Station, a "Yes, Yes, Yes" Islander's pin, something you only get if you meet one of the owners, while his mother, Jamie Burzo, sits next to him, while riding a the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal.

Ryan Beharry, 10, from Long Branch, NJ, holds a trout that he caught at the annual Fall Freshwater Fishing and Children's Festival at Hempstead Lake State Park, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Brandon Guardado, 7, of Inwood, watches as Barbara Beckerman gives a spinning demonstration at the Rock Hall Museum Country Fair in Lawrence on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Richard Beharry, 14, from Jamaica, Queens, hold up the trout that he caught at the annual Fall Freshwater Fishing and Children's Festival at Hempstead Lake State Park, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

(L) Eric Miller serves Clam Chowder at Rum, Island Inspired Cuisine and Rum Bar, during the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Fourth Annual Fall Festival, featuring The Chili and Chowder Contest, on Oct. 21, 2017, in Patchogue.

Marc Lapointe, from Hempstead, helps his daughter, Zara, 5, cast her line at the annual Fall Freshwater Fishing and Children's Festival at Hempstead Lake State Park, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Afternoon fall sunlight casts long shadows on a school playground Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Logan Sandoval, 6, a first-grader at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School in Rocky Point, eats an apple Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. It was Big Apple Crunch Day, which celebrates food grown in New York State.

Immigrant advocates march from Brentwood to Massapequa Park on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, as they try to call for "a clean Dream Act" that would give legal status to young immigrants dubbed "Dreamers." Many young immigrants are worried about losing protection from deportation as the Trump administration cancels an Obama executive action known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, or DACA.

Yolanda Jones and Douglas Anglin of Hempstead help their son Christian Jones-Anglin, 4, conquer the monkey-bars on a mild sunny fall day at Coes Neck Park in Baldwin on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Recruits entering the NYPD Police Academy are sworn in at the academy in Flushing, Queens, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Nassau County Police Officer Todd Atkin uses a laser gun to enforce vehicle and traffic laws in a school zone in New Hyde Park on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

A rescue at sea off Moriches Inlet on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

New York City Fire Department graduation ceremony, 12010 Flatlands Ave. Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.