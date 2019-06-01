TODAY'S PAPER
9 LI beaches remain closed to bathing, health officials say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
The water at nine Long Island beaches remained off-limits for bathing Saturday because of high bacteria levels following this week's heavy rainfall, Nassau and Suffolk county health departments said Saturday. 

The advisory was lifted Saturday morning at 59 other beaches after sampling by the health departments showed reduced levels of bacterial numbers.

The closed beaches are in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from nearby watersheds and tributaries that are in enclosed embayment, where tidal flushing is limited, health officials said in advisories issued Friday.

Nassau County officials said Saturday that high bacteria levels kept the water closed at Philip B. Healey Beach in Massapequa.

In Suffolk County, eight beaches remained closed:  Amityville Village Beach; Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Benjamin's Beach in Bay Shore; Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck; Crab Meadow Beach in Northport; Corey Beach in Blue Point; and the beach at the Centerport Yacht Club.

The latest information on affected Suffolk County beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage https://nwsdy.li/2Xky0JV

In Nassau County, up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings is available at 516-227-9700.

