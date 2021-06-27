Efforts by American bishops to deny holy Communion to President Joe Biden for supporting abortion rights are backed by some Long Island Catholics, opposed by others, and have the next leader of Biden's Delaware diocese, a priest with local roots, on the hot seat.

Bishop-elect William Koenig, who grew up in East Meadow and takes over Biden’s home diocese in July, has yet to reveal how he will handle the situation when Biden returns home and, as is his custom, attends Sunday Mass.

On May 1, when his appointment was announced, Koenig said he would be open to having a conversation with the president on the issue. As a bishop, Koenig told Newsday in May, he is called to teach "the fullness and the beauty of the Catholic faith."

Earlier this month, the American bishops — meeting virtually for their annual conference — endorsed a plan to draft guidance that would deny holy Communion to Biden and other Catholic politicians who support abortion rights.

During a recent White House event on the pandemic, Biden was asked about the bishops' efforts.

"That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s going to happen," the president said without elaborating.

Roman Catholic holy Communion is a Mass ritual — among the church's most sacred rites — marking the Last Supper, and among the faithful, transformation of bread and wine into the blood and flesh of Christ.

The motion to proceed with the draft was approved with 73% of bishops in favor and 24% opposed. The Diocese of Rockville Centre declined to say how Bishop John Barres weighed in, saying votes were confidential.

The diocese is home to 1.4 million Roman Catholics and is one of the largest in the country. The bishops may take a final vote on the guidance in November.

When they do, the result could be telling for how instep American bishops are with their politically diverse flock.

A recent Pew Research Center Poll found that 67% of adult Catholics in the United States agree that Biden should be allowed to receive holy Communion during Mass, while 29% were opposed.

"I think the bishops are going to have a tough time," said the Rev. Thomas Reese, a senior analyst for Religion News Service. "They have to convince not only Catholic politicians, they also have to convince the Catholic public on this. So far it doesn’t seem they are succeeding."

For David Bonagura, a parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church in Floral Park and an author on the faith, his choice is clear: He supports the bishops.

"Abortion is a black-and-white issue. It’s immoral, it’s a moral wrong," Bonagura said. "Therefore anyone who’s publicly enabling and facilitating abortion as the president is putting himself outside Communion with the church, and therefore he should not present himself to receive the holy Communion."

Jane Serpico, a parishioner at St. Boniface Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Sea Cliff, is appalled by the bishops’ actions.

"I think it’s a real travesty if indeed they go ahead with this document," she said. "They’re using the Eucharist as a weapon, and it’s just so wrong. It’s so un-Catholic, it’s so un-Christian."

Serpico said that the bishops "don’t know what’s in Biden’s heart when he goes to receive Communion on Sundays, and they shouldn’t be judging him. It’s just a deplorable thing to do to this president."

Koenig, who grew up in East Meadow and has served as a priest on Long Island for nearly four decades, will be caught in the middle of the national controversy on July 13 when he assumes his new role as head of the Diocese of Wilmington. Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory has said he has no plans to deny Biden the Eucharist.

Some Long Island Catholics who know Koenig said he is highly unlikely to deny Biden holy Communion, unless the American bishops make it a national policy toward public officials who support abortion rights.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Bill Koenig as a pastorally gifted priest and wonderful preacher through my decades of ministry on Long Island," said Pat McDonough, a parishioner and longtime church worker from Manhasset. "The Billy I know is far too pastoral, and far too wise, to politicize the Eucharist or withhold Jesus from anyone."

Elizabeth Boylan, a lay leader at St. Agnes Cathedral parish in Rockville Centre, where Koenig has served as rector, said she hopes he has a dialogue with Biden about the issue — and the president has a change of heart.

"I’m praying for conversion of President Biden’s position … and that he will see the true meaning of what the Eucharist means," Boylan said.

With AP