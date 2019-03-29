Get out and walk or bike, even fly a drone, and be sure to invite wheelchair users when surveying dangerous intersections — and evaluate them in the day and at night, Long Island officials, transportation and other experts advised at a panel on Friday.

Dozens of projects to smooth traffic, prevent collisions between cars, pedestrians and bicyclists, add more bike lanes and walking trails, and help turn downtowns back into magnets for people who ride the rails to work or the beach were discussed at a Long Island Complete Streets Coalition redesign workshop at Molloy College’s Sustainability Institute.

“The overall goal is to save lives … to make our downtowns more walkable, more vibrant, which is great for our economy,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told reporters. “It’s also about boosting bicycle riding and walking.”

Nassau's project list featured renovating Grand Avenue in Baldwin, upgrading an Atlantic Beach evacuation route, starting the transformation of the historic Long Island Motor Parkway into a trail for walkers and bicyclists, and studying Elmont’s traffic, said Sean Sallie, assistant commissioner, Nassau County Department of Public Works.

Long Island historically has been an “auto-dominated culture,” and every community is unique, which means some “context-sensitivity” will be required, said the experts, advising involving the public as much as possible throughout the project to safeguard against any backlash.

Consider the “road diet” approach. That is a proposal for a section of Grand Avenue from Merrick Road to Sunrise Highway.

The number of lanes would be halved to two with a third lane, for turning, added in the middle. This should reduce rear-end collisions. “We’ve found that people just stop suddenly,” Curran said. “The goal is not to slow people down but to have them drive in a smooth, safe way.”

Nassau Legis. Debra Mule (D-Freeport), emphasizing the need for and her commitment to outreach, said the road diet was the top issue troubling her constituents. “People just don’t understand.”

The experts said this design might seem off-putting, at least initially, because drivers fear removing lanes will slow them down, though avoiding motorists making turns or hunting for their destinations should be easier.