U.S. House of Representative races in the 1st and 2nd Congressional districts were still in play Tuesday night, with Republicans aiming to thwart the efforts of first-time Democratic candidates threatening to take both seats.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was leading Democrat Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook University scientist. Unofficial vote tallies showed Zeldin had 93,233, or 56% of the votes, compared to Goroff's 72,132, or 44%.

Zeldin, 40, is seeking his fourth term and has been a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, touting his ties to the White House. Goroff, 52, a chemist and professor at Stony Brook, has denounced Trump and called the president's handling of the pandemic "incompetent." Over the last year, they battled over the coronavirus pandemic, health care and law enforcement in their pitches to voters in the 1st District covering central and eastern Suffolk County.

As of Monday, there were at least 31,097 absentee ballots from registered Democrats and 14,837 from registered Republicans still to be counted in the Zeldin-Goroff race, according to data from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In the neighboring 2nd District, which runs along the South Shore encompassing both Nassau and Suffolk counties, state Assemb. Andrew Garbarino narrowly led former Babylon Town councilwoman Jackie Gordon for the seat held for nearly three decades by Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). As of 10:30 p.m., unofficial numbers showed Garbarino had 41,746, or 51%, compared to Gordon's 39,421, or 48%, according to the Suffolk Board of Elections. Green Party candidate Harry Burger received 1% of the vote.

Garbarino, 36, an attorney who lives in Bayport, opposed the state bail reform law and has the backing of the Island's powerful police unions. Gordon, 55, of Copiague, a former U.S. Army combat veteran and public school teacher, supports the Affordable Care Act, which congressional Republicans want to repeal.

In the Garbarino-Gordon contest, there were at least 15,488 absentee ballots from registered Suffolk Democrats and 7,212 from registered Suffolk Republicans, while at least 7,579 ballots from registered Democrats and 5,572 from registered Republicans were returned to the Nassau Board of Elections as of Monday.

"We viewed Election Day as the Super Bowl and we did our job," said Suffolk Republican chairman Jesse Garcia. "Our game plan was to get a plurality passed the absentee ballots."

Each candidate put forth to voters their parties' cornerstone issues. But all four have said if elected to Congress they would lobby for more federal pandemic assistance to Long Island businesses and local governments.

In the 1st District, Republicans raised more money, while the reverse was true for the 2nd District.

Zeldin raised more than $7 million and had about $2.7 million in cash on hand, according to the most recent federal campaign disclosure records. Goroff raised about $4.25 million, and has about $1 million in cash on hand, records show. Goroff also has lent her campaign $1.15 million.

Gordon raised $3.5 million for the race, compared with Garbarino's $1.2 million, according to the most recent federal campaign filings. Gordon ended the third quarter with $928,182 in cash on hand, compared with Garbarino's $344,994.

Among Gordon's donors are national groups including ActBlue, EMILY's List and Hold the House Victory Fund that aim to advance Democratic candidates and flip House seats in GOP districts.

Political analysts from outlets such as the Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight.com have noted the 1st District leaning Republican and the 2nd as a tossup.

Republicans and Democrats say they believed these two House races would closely track the presidential race.

Suffolk Democratic chairman Rich Schaffer on Tuesday said he believed the Democratic candidates' "hard work will pay off in the end."

In general, he said both the 1st and 2nd districts "are microcosms of the presidential race."

"Both sides [Republican and Democrat] presented clear agendas, a lot of enthusiasm and very animated races that caught a lot of people's attention, and that benefits all of us," Schaffer said.

The 1st District has a swing district reputation. It went twice for Democrat Barack Obama for president before a pivot to Trump. In 2016, Trump won the district by 12 percentage points.

King, who held the 2nd District seat for 28 years, said he believed the Republican turnout was "tremendous" and hopes it will be enough "to overcome the edge Democrats got in the early voting."

"This district means something," King said. "In the last three presidential elections, we have mirrored Ohio. It is a national bellwether and I don't know exactly why."

Nassau and statewide Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs said: "There are no runaways in any of these competitive races." Although he said Tuesday he believed Democrats will have the advantage when absentee ballots are considered.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the 2nd, 164,059 to 151,993. There also are 118,382 voters not affiliated with any political party, 17,500 Independence Party members and 8,405 Conservatives, according to state Board of Elections data.

King beat first-time Democratic candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, 128,078 votes to 113,074, in 2018.

Before the polls closed, Garbarino spokesman Russ Schriefer said the campaign is "confident that our pro law enforcement, and anti-tax hike message will lead to Andrew Garbarino's election when all votes have been counted."

Goroff, a first-time candidate, said she spent the day on the phone with supporters. She opted to vote by absentee ballot and did not go to the polls. She decided to run because she was frustrated with Zeldin's support of Trump and said the yearlong campaign "has been a wonderful experience."

"The mishandling of the pandemic by this president has cost people's lives and their livelihood, and it has made our motivation and determination that much greater," Goroff said.