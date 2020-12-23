Long Islanders we've lost in 2020

TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island lost many beloved individuals in 2020, including public officials, first responders, community activists and educators.

Paul H. Johnson died Feb. 12.
Credit: Newsday/Jim Peppler

Paul H. Johnson, lifelong Huntington resident, civil rights activist and pillar of the community, died Feb. 12. He was 90. Read Newsday's story.

Ali Guillermo is the second known nurse on
Credit: Courtesy Romielyn Guillermo

Ali Dennis Guillermo, a nurse at Long Island Community Hospital who came to Long Island from the Philippines in 2004 to provide a better upbringing for his family, died April 7. He was 44. Read Newsday's story.

John Venditto died on Tuesday.
Credit: James Carbone

John Venditto, who served 10 two-year terms as Oyster Bay supervisor, died March 17. He was 70. Read Newsday's story.

Harriett Crippen Brown Gumbs, seen in 2005, was
Credit: Lance Gumbs

Harriett Crippen Brown Gumbs, a trailblazing historian, educator and activist of the Shinnecock Indian Nation who forged a place for women in tribal government and business, died Nov. 25. She was 99. Read Newsday's story.

Alvin H. Cohen founded Adventureland, the iconic Long
Credit: Cohen Family

Alvin Cohen, founder and original owner of Adventureland, died June 27. He was 94. Read Newsday's story.

In hopes of capturing some of the unprecedented
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Jerry Wolkoff, a prominent real estate developer behind major projects including the proposed Heartland Town Square in Brentwood, died July 17. He was 83. Read Newsday's story.

Leonard Rivkin, founding partner of the Rivkin Radler
Credit: Rivkin family

Leonard Rivkin, a decorated World War II Army hero and the founder of Long Island's largest and most influential law firm Rivkin Radler, died July 10. He was 95. Read Newsday's story.

Nina Balducci in red, pioneer in specialty food
Credit: The Balducci Family

Nina Balducci, shown in red with her family, a key figure in her family's Italian specialty market, Balducci's, died April 12. She was 91. Read Newsday's story.

Christopher Madden, 49, died April 3, said his
Credit: Thomas Humphrey

Christopher Madden, vice president of the Copiague Board of Education, died April 3. He was 49. Read Newsday's story.

Manhattan, NY, June 3, 1992. Jim Dwyer on
Credit: Newsday/Jon Naso

Jim Dwyer, a reporter and columnist who won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary and shared another for spot news while at New York Newsday before a long career at The New York Times, died Oct. 8. He was 63. Read Newsday's story.

Mitsue Salador celebrating her 96th birthday on October
Credit: Deborah Smith

Mitsue Salador, internment camp survivor and longtime educator, died April 22. She was 96. Read Newsday's story.

Idris Carter #2, Roosevelt quarterback, and father Tony
Credit: James Escher

Tony Carter, right, an assistant football coach at Wantagh High School whose influence extended well beyond the field, died April 14. He was 57. Read Newsday's story.

Mark Jay Epstein a Melville attorney who was
Credit: Charles Eckert

Mark Jay Epstein, a prominent Melville attorney who was active in politics, the Long Island Rail Road and several community organizations, died June 11. He was 55. Read Newsday's story.

David Gates, seen in April 2019, served as
Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

David Gates, president of the Hempstead board of education and senior pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead, died March 25. He was 56. Read Newsday's story.

Alan Finder interviewing children at a school in
Credit: The New York Times/Librado Romero

Alan A. Finder, who worked for Newsday and spent the bulk of his diverse career as a reporter and editor for The New York Times, died March 24. He was 72. Read Newsday's story.

The Barbash children, from left, Cathy, Susan and
Credit: Daniel Brennan

Lillian Barbash, center, Long Island's "First Lady of the Arts" who transformed the Islip Arts Council into a musical powerhouse and helped create the now-defunct Long Island Philharmonic, died July 4. She was 92. Read Newsday's story.

Renee Seman of Long Beach was diagnosed with
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Renee Seman, who ran six of the world's most prestigious marathons despite her breast cancer diagnosis, died Jan. 29. She was 42. Read Newsday's story.

Chris Pendergast, a retired elementary school teacher who
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Chris Pendergast, founder of the nonprofit charity Ride for Life Inc. and an advocate for a cure for the Lou Gehrig's disease he battled for nearly three decades, died Oct. 14. He was 71. Read Newsday's story.

Carson D. Mascoll, Hempstead attorney who fought segregation,
Credit: Mascoll family

Carson D. Mascoll, a Hempstead attorney who fought segregation, died April 22. He was 101. Read Newsday's story.

Dave Targe worked at Newsday from 1948 until
Credit: Newsday Staff

Dave Targe, a longtime Newsday advertising executive that helped turn Newsday into one of the largest newspapers in the nation, died Feb. 11. He was 95. Read Newsday's story.

Thomas Valva was in the third grade at
Credit: Courtesy Justyna Zubko-Valva

Thomas Valva, a third-grader at East Moriches Elementary School who loved music, drawing and zipping around on his scooter, died Jan. 17. He was 8. Read Newsday's story.

Rosalia Zona, pictured in her Huntington Station
Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Rosalia Zona, the Town of Huntington's oldest resident who was born two months after the Titanic sank, died Aug. 5. She was 108. Read Newsday's story.

New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi shares
Credit: William Perlman

Anthony Causi, a New York Post sports photographer who spent 25 years at the forefront of the local sports scene, died April 12. He was 48. Read Newsday's story.

Bishop Ralph.L. Jefferson in 2013.
Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Bishop Ralph Jefferson, founder of Jefferson Temple, Church of God in Christ, in Bellport, died Nov. 4. He was 87. Read Newsday's story.

Robert Fresco at his home in Huntington in
Credit: Janet Fresco

Robert Fresco, a longtime reporter who worked on many Newsday investigations including the Pulitzer Prize-winning story about Baby Jane Doe, died April 19. He was 78. Read Newsday's story.

Sands Point Police Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died Wednesday
Credit: Sands Point Police Department

Sands Point Police Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died April 15, becoming the first known Long Island police officer to succumb to the coronavirus. He was 52. Read Newsday's story.

Suffolk Legis.Tom Muratore in 2019
Credit: James Escher

Suffolk County Legis. Tom Muratore, a former county police officer described as being deeply devoted to his constituents, died Sept. 8. He was 75. Read Newsday's story.

Former Nassau County Court Judge Donald E. Belfi,
Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood

Donald E. Belfi, former Nassau County Court Judge who presided over the 1995 Long Island Rail Road massacre trial, died Feb. 26. He was 84. Read Newsday's story.

Pastor at the First Church of Wyandanch Ministries
Credit: Courtesy Dr. Gina Talbert

Michael V. Talbert, pastor of First Church of Wyandanch Ministries for 28 years and a pillar of the Wyandanch community, died March 23. He was 63. Read Newsday's story.

Gregory W. Carman in an undated photo.
Credit: Carman Family Photo

Gregory W. Carman, a federal judge, congressman and Oyster Bay councilman, died April 5. He was 83. Read Newsday's story.

Former Republican State Sen, John Dunne represented Long
Credit: Dave Oxford

Former Long Island State Sen. John Dunne, who served 23 years before his appointment to help lead the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department, died Nov. 1. He was 90. Read Newsday's story.

Lorraine Aycock, a leader in Long Island's business
Credit: Tricia Messeroux

Lorraine Aycock, a philanthropist and banker whose work and community involvement had a broad reach across Long Island, died Sept. 22. She was 53. Read Newsday's story

Suffolk police Sgt. David J. Cherkes in an
Credit: SCPD

Suffolk Police Sgt. David J. Cherkes, who worked as a Suffolk Marine Bureau officer until illness forced him to retire, died Oct. 23. He was 52. Read Newsday's story.

Former Town Supervisor Peter McGowan, shown in 2006,
Credit: Newsday Staff Photographer/Michael E. Ach

Peter McGowan, who served 14 years as Islip Town supervisor, died Oct. 13. He was 83. Read Newsday's story.

Obit photo of John Mair, aka NYWCs Crusher
Credit: New York Wrestling Connection

John Mair, known by many as the imposing "Crusher Doogan" who entertained Long Island pro wrestling fans and helped teach several would-be WWE stars, died Jan. 23. He was 49. Read Newsday's story.

Paulette L. Sanders-Battle, 66, died May 22.
Credit: Theresa Sanders

Paulette Sanders-Battle, founding member of Living Hope Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Massapequa, died May 22. She was 66. Read Newsday's story.

Longtime Newsday columnist and investigative reporter Len Levitt
Credit: Newsday File

Len Levitt, a longtime Newsday columnist and investigative reporter, died May 18. He was 79. Read Newsday's story.

Frank Castagna was involved in some of Long
Credit: Castagna Realty

Frank Castagna, 91, developer involved in some of Long Island's biggest construction projects including Americana Manhasset, died July 7. He was 91. Read Newsday's story.

Dylan Schuster suffered "multiple injuries" when he was
Credit: Joanna Schuster

Dylan Schuster, a gregarious ninth-grader at Oceanside High School, died Jan. 12. He was 14. Read Newsday's story.

Newsday reporter Herbie Wheeler at work.
Credit: Newsday

Herbie Wheeler, a pioneering journalist and Newsday icon, died March 30. She was 96. Read Newsday's story.

Federal District Judge Arthur Spatt died Friday at
Credit: Newsday/Ed Betz

Federal District Judge Arthur Spatt died June 12. He was 94. Read Newsday's story.

Darran Simon is a Brooklyn resident and a
Credit: Newsday/Darran Simon

Darran Simon, a former Newsday reporter who tackled tough subjects with humanity and grace, died in April. He was 43. Read Newsday's story.

At her home in Freeport on May 24,
Credit: Newsday/Karen Wiles Stabile

Lynn Evans Mand, a lead vocalist for popular female vocal group the Chordettes who later incorporated music into Brentwood School District special education classrooms, died Feb. 6. She was 95. Read Newsday's story.

By Newsday Staff

