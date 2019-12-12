HEMPSTEAD — State senators will launch a hearing today on housing discrimination prompted by a Newsday investigation that widespread evidence of unequal treatment of minorities by real estate agents on Long Island.

The senators say the “Long Island Divided” series is a call to action.

“Housing discrimination is unacceptable and illegal, and the results of Newsday's investigation are alarming and deserve immediate attention,” Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan) said when announcing the joint hearing of the Senate’s Housing, Consumer Protection and Investigations committees.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Mack Student Center on the Hofstra University campus. The Senate probe is just one of several announced following publication of the Newsday series. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James also have said they will investigate. Two state legislators have proposed a bill that would expand the state’s authority to suspend or revoke a real estate agent’s license.

In its three-year investigation, Newsday sent testers carrying hidden cameras and microphones to meet with real estate agents and record the meetings. The findings included evidence that potential homebuyers were steered to neighborhoods based on race and that agents require preapproved mortgages from black customers but not white ones.

“The outcome of Newsday’s investigation into Long Island’s housing market is alarming but hardly a surprise,” Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) said after the report was published. “No matter how subtle it may seem on the surface, discrimination in practice continues to pervade our region under a shroud of complacent silence.”

Witnesses scheduled to speak include Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, representatives from the Fair Housing Justice Center and leaders of the New York State Realtors Association.

The Newsday project also has sparked a number of other initiatives to respond to the issue:

Curran and Bellone have promised stepped-up enforcement of housing discrimination, as well as education and outreach efforts to combat housing discrimination. Two bills were proposed in Nassau County — one to create a staffed telephone hotline and online application for prospective homebuyers to log complaints if they suspect redlining or steering by the real estate industry. and the other to set a deadline for housing cooperatives to respond to prospective buyers, rather than allowing their applications to languish.

In Suffolk, a county legislative committee voted to create a housing anti-discrimination task force to examine the causes of fair housing violations and to strengthen protections against discrimination.

The Long Island Board of Realtors announced it was suspending its fair housing training programs and seeking out independent groups to offer new anti-bias instruction.

Sixteen Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate reports of evidence of housing discrimination.

Rice and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) also wrote to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to investigate evidence of unequal treatment of minority home-seekers on Long Island. HUD said it would look into it.