As Christians in New York attended Easter services Sunday morning, police agencies stepped up patrols after more than 200 people were killed in bombings in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

So far, police in Sri Lanka have arrested seven people, The Associated Press reported.

“This is very sad to hear,” said the Rev. John Melepuram at St. Mary's Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Old Bethpage.

The church serves a community from Kerala state in southern India. Melepuram said he was not aware of any parishioners at the church from neighboring Sri Lanka.

“Our hearts are with them and our prayers too,” he said.

The NYPD and police in Suffolk and Nassau counties placed officers outside churches, the departments said.

“As of now, there are no specific credible threats to New York City,” NYPD spokesman Sgt. Brendan Ryan said in a statement. “We will monitor and deploy our personnel as needed. Once again, we ask the public to be vigilant and if you see something, say something.”

In Nassau County, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and County Executive Laura Curran said in a joint statement that there is no known imminent threat to the county, but the police intelligence division is working closely with other law enforcement partners to monitor the situation.

Nassau police have increased patrols around religious institutions and they will continue through Easter Sunday and Passover "in an abundance of caution," according to the statement.

Suffolk police also said there are no specific threats in the county and they have increased patrols and are monitoring intelligence.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed State Police to increase patrols at houses of worship.

“During these troubling times, we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the people of Sri Lanka. The deadly attacks on churches on Easter Sunday are as horrific as they are heartbreaking. Our prayers are with you."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered solidarity with the country and the Sri Lankan community in the city.

"Peaceful worshippers murdered on Easter Sunday," de Blasio said in a tweet. "It’s unthinkable. It’s horrifying. It’s heartbreaking."

In their prayer requests during Sunday service, worshippers at the United Methodist Church of Bay Shore asked one another to keep the victims of the bombings in their prayers this week. They also urged one another to pray for the Earth and those in recovery and rehab.

“Please remember these requests as you pray during the week,” said lay reader Lois Fallon.

With Vera Chinese and Ted Phillips