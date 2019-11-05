A serious multivehicle crash forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning at Exit 53 on the Brentwood-Commack border, Suffolk County police said.

Police could not immediately confirm how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

The crash occurred just west of Exit 53, the exit for the Sagtikos State Parkway, and was reported at 6:58 a.m., police said.

The road is closed between Exit 53 and Exit 51, the exit for Deer Park Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto the service road in the area.

Police could not immediately say how long the road would remain closed.