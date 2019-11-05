TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
Long Island

Police: LIE westbound closed at Exit 53 for crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A serious multivehicle crash forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning at Exit 53 on the Brentwood-Commack border, Suffolk County police said.

Police could not immediately confirm how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

The crash occurred just west of Exit 53, the exit for the Sagtikos State Parkway, and was reported at 6:58 a.m., police said.

The road is closed between Exit 53 and Exit 51, the exit for Deer Park Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto the service road in the area.

Police could not immediately say how long the road would remain closed.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jeanette Schmidt, owner of the Flower Shop of Not all owners sold on Farmingdale business district
Ann Cella of Mineola casts her ballot this Polls open for county, local elections on LI
Kit Kerney of Williston collects items along a 5 family-friendly guided nature walks on LI
Ali Rizvi, of Woodbury, checks on his rental Should you buy a house to rent it out?
Steve Bellone, Democratic incumbent candidate for Suffolk County Suffolk County executive, Nassau DA jobs on the ballot
Wilhelmina Funderburker addresses the Hempstead Town board Monday. Hempstead Town board passes budget with 3.8% tax cut
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search