Two serious rush hour crashes — one in Dix Hills, the other on the border of Hauppauge and Islandia — closed two major roadways Friday morning, according to Suffolk police and the state Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. and forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue-Route 231, while the second occurred at 7:03 a.m. and forced the closure of Veterans Memorial Highway-Route 454 and the Motor Parkway, police said. Both are expected to remain closed much of the morning at this point, police said.

Police said the incident on the LIE appears to involve an initial serious crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police said initial information indicates that crash either involved additional vehicles or sparked a chain-reaction crash.

The closure has caused traffic to be diverted onto the service road through the area and has caused an extensive traffic tie-up in the area.

The second incident involves a serious motorcyle crash at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and the Motor Parkway, police said.

The crash is just north of the LIE and a few miles east of the first crash.

Police said additional information on the crashes was still emerging as of 8 a.m., but said it appears likely the severity of the incidents will force continued closures much of the morning for cleanup and investigation.