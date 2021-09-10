TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Long Island Expressway west, Veterans Memorial Highway closed for crashes, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two serious rush hour crashes — one in Dix Hills, the other on the border of Hauppauge and Islandia — closed two major roadways Friday morning, according to Suffolk police and the state Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. and forced the closure of the westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue-Route 231, while the second occurred at 7:03 a.m. and forced the closure of Veterans Memorial Highway-Route 454 and the Motor Parkway, police said. Both are expected to remain closed much of the morning at this point, police said.

Police said the incident on the LIE appears to involve an initial serious crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police said initial information indicates that crash either involved additional vehicles or sparked a chain-reaction crash.

The closure has caused traffic to be diverted onto the service road through the area and has caused an extensive traffic tie-up in the area.

The second incident involves a serious motorcyle crash at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and the Motor Parkway, police said.

The crash is just north of the LIE and a few miles east of the first crash.

Police said additional information on the crashes was still emerging as of 8 a.m., but said it appears likely the severity of the incidents will force continued closures much of the morning for cleanup and investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Manda Kalimian, of East Norwich, is shown with
LI woman works to save wild mustangs headed for slaughter
Twin beams of light shoot up over a
Two decades on, memories of a day still hard to forget
Manny Damota, Jackie McManus and Susan Kelly recall
After 9/11, they charted new courses in tragedy's wake
Miguel Alas Sevillano of the Workplace Project helps
Excluded Workers Fund payments distributed ahead of schedule, Hochul says
Thursday night in Eisenhower Park, Laura Loud, of
Tributes to those lost on Sept. 11, or from related sickness
Richard Maunz gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a
LI medical experts, business leaders praise Biden's COVID plan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?