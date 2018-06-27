TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Fight for Charity announces volunteer boxer matchups

The nonprofit has raised more than $1.1 million since 2003 and has featured more than 200 volunteer boxers.

Stephany

Stephany "Stone Cold" Giovinazzo, left, boxes with Christen "The Princess of Pain" Pellegrini in last year's Long Island Fight For Charity at the Hilton Long Island in Melville on Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com
Employees of local companies such as Asgard Regulatory Group, Lessing's Hospitality and EmPower Solar are gearing up to participate in this year's Long Island Fight for Charity, an annual event in which employees of local companies face off in the boxing ring to raise money for charity.

Nearly 20 business people will brawl at Long Island Fight for Charity's Main Event on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Long Island Hilton hotel in Melville.

The event, in its 15th year, is expected to draw about 1,100 spectators, according to a spokeswoman.

Tickets cost $135 to $250 per person and will be on sale at lifightforcharity.org and can also be purchased by calling 877-240-7821.

Long Island Fight for Charity has raised more than $1.1 million since 2003 and has featured more than 200 volunteer boxers.

Tara "Killer-Watt" Bono, marketing manager at Island Park-based EmPower Solar, said that although she's never been a fighter, she's more than happy to put boxing gloves on and step into the ring for the first time, "all in the name of charity."

"I'm not scared or nervous, though everyone keeps asking me that," Bono said. "It should be interesting. I've been training alongside the other women who are going to box at the event and we've been having a great time with it, even if we are training to punch each other."

Bono is raising money for Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, a nonprofit organization that provides benefits and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury.

Volunteer boxers must commit to training for 150 hours before the event and to raise a minimum of $5,000 through sponsors and ticket sales. They must wear protective headgear during their boxing match.

Long Island Fight for Charity announced the matchups at a reception Tuesday at the Heritage Club at Bethpage in Farmingdale.

The matchups include Sarah "Big Mama" Walters of Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, Chris "The Undertaker" Tombline of Gutterman's Funeral Home in Rockville Centre and Jane "The Real (Estate) Deal" Chen of Forchelli Deegan Terrana, LLP, in Uniondale.

