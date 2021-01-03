The need for food on Long Island skyrocketed in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused thousands to lose their jobs. The two largest food bank providers on the Island saw demand rise by 72% and 83% from 2019 as more people became food insecure, officials said. Those who need food assistance can find resources below:

Island Harvest is the largest food bank on Long Island: islandharvest.org; Call 516-294-8528 or 631-873-4775. Text 631-450-3775 with ZIP code for a list of nearby pantries

Long Island Cares provides food to 350 food banks and pantries on Long Island: licares.org; 631-582-FOOD

Carroll's Kitchen Long Island delivers meals to those in need: carrollskitchenli.org; carrollskitchenli@gmail.com; 631-206-4235

Nassau County VetMart is a food pantry for veterans that is located in East Meadow: (516) 572-6526

Long Island Council of Churches serves an emergency food program in Freeport: liccdonate.org

EAC Network Meals on Wheels provides meals to homebound seniors in Nassau County: eac-network.org/meals-wheels-seniors/

Three Village Meals on Wheels provides low-cost meals to people of all ages who are homebound, handicapped or chronically ill in Northern Brookhaven Town: 631-689-7077

Suffolk311: Suffolk residents can call 311 for local food bank information or look under the Food Assistance section at suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Health-Bulletins.

To apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for help purchasing food, go to New York State's benefits website: mybenefits.ny.gov. You can also contact the Nassau Department of Social Services at 516-227-8519 and the Suffolk Department of Social Services at 631-854-9930.