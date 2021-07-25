The forecast is calling for a rainy and windy Sunday before a hot start to the week, the National Weather Service said.

There's a 70% a chance of showers with a high of about 80 degrees, according to the weather service. Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before noon and more showers are possible until 2 p.m., with gusts of nearly 30 mph, the weather service said.

Dangerous rip currents are predicted for Atlantic Ocean beaches from Brooklyn to Montauk. Anyone entering the surf zone is advised to have a flotation device and swim near a lifeguard, the weather service said.

Tuesday's high should top out at 92 degrees before cooling down at night to 68 with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, the clouds diminish and mostly sunny skies return with a high in the mid-80s and a nighttime low of 68.

Thursday afternoon could be rainy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day otherwise looks partly sunny with a high in the lower 80s.

The sun should be back Friday and Saturday when the high temperature should be in the lower 80s.