Home heating oil prices on Long Island jumped another 20% last week with no clear end in sight — to a record $5.25 a gallon.

The increase, which represents a 60% jump from the same period in March of 2021, reflects the soaring price for crude oil tied to war-related sanctions on Russia and prices that had already been hovering near records before the Ukraine war. Newsday reported prices set a record of $4.02 a gallon on Long Island for the week ending Jan. 17.

Statewide, the average price for home-heating oil hit $5.08 on for the week ending March 7, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s energy price tracking service.

NYSERDA tracks prices across the state weekly, and the 20% increase on Long Island represents a jump from the prior week.

The March 7 average price on Long Island was a record dating back to the start of the oil-price tracking in May of 1997. The prior record was $4.93 a gallon in July, 2008.

As Newsday reported earlier this week, it’s not just fuel oil that’s increasing. PSEG’s power supply charge jumped 6% from February to March, and around 20% from March of 2021, also tied chiefly to rising fuel prices.