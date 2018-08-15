TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Heat advisory for Nassau County as temps to hit 90s

By William Murphy
A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for Nassau County as the temperature and humidity mix will make it feel like it is in the mid- to upper 90s, forecasters said.

The advisory will be in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Breezes off the ocean will keep Suffolk County slightly cooler Wednesday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

Highs are expected to be in the low 90s, forecasters said.

“We finally have some sunshine, but it is going to be a hot day,” Cavlin said. “We’ll call it muggy today instead of stiflingly humid.”

The forecast for Thursday calls for temperatures topping 90 degrees in both counties, but it will dip into the mid-80s Friday with the chance of a shower and thunderstorm, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and the daily high temperature will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

