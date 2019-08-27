With prime hurricane season now upon us — and the latest big storm, Dorian, brewing off Puerto Rico — Nassau County officials have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to remind residents of the resources available to them, their families and even their pets before, during and after a major storm.

Scheduled to discuss those resources are Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Steven Morelli and other county officials.

Suffolk County also has an Office of Emergency Management offering similar resource in times of crisis for its residents.

Long Island is no stranger to dangerous hurricanes, tropical storms and their aftermaths, particularly this time of year. This fall marks the seventh anniversary of the second-deadliest tropical storm in state history: superstorm Sandy, which damaged or destroyed almost 100,000 homes and other buildings in Nassau and Suffolk. It marks 81 years since the deadliest storm, the notorious Long Island Express of September 1938.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the prime season for the Atlantic Coast running from mid-August through to mid-October, Tim Morrin, observation program leader for the National Weather Service in Upton, said. Interestingly, Sept. 13 is what Morrin called "the absolute climatological peak" for storms here on Long Island — with tropical storm activity more likely by the day advancing toward Sept. 13, and less likely following it.

However, Morrin was quick to caution, likeliness sometimes has little to do withwhen storms hit — or the likelihood of devastation.

"You could have a year with off-the-chart numbers [of storms] and not one hits land," Morrin said. "And then other years . . . "

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Center is the bible for hurricane and tropical storm information in the United States. Its experts use historical predictors to suggest when and how often major storms and hurricanes are likely to hit Long Island.

The predictor is for a hurricane to strike Nassau and Suffolk every 18 years, while Morrin said the last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was 34 years ago — Gloria, a Category 2 storm, on Sept. 27, 1985.

The predictor is for a major hurricane — that would be a Category 3 to 5 storm — to hit the Long Island-metro area every 70 years. The last one was Hurricane Donna, a Category 3 storm, on Sept. 11,1960.

Superstom Sandy was the aftermath of a hurricane, then tropical storm, whose devastation was due to a range of factors: a full moon, coupled with a historic nor'easter, that battered the metro area at high tide, resulting in a record storm surge of 14.41 feet at Battery Park.

That said, Morrin said it's important to know that the NOAA Hurricane Center in May predicted the East Coast would see between nine and 15 named storms, four to eight hurricanes and two to three major hurricanes this hurricane season, and that those numbers were increased just recently — with forecasters now predicting 10-17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes likely this storm season.

It's also important, Morrin said, that local residents follow advisories on both the National Weather Service and NOAA Hurricane Center sites after any storm has a predicted track — or cone — that leads to our area. That includes paying attention to any so-called Call to Action statements, which include not just the forecast but also recommendations on action to take in order to stay safe.

To that end, Morrin said weather service officials are in daily contact with OEM officials at both the Nassau and Suffolk OEM facilities once any storm cone including Long Island is identified.

Which is why, officials said, local residents also should familiarize themselves with the OEM websites for Nassau and Suffolk.

“The county is ready for peak hurricane season, and we encourage our residents to prepare as well,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “The best time to prepare for a storm is when nothing is in the forecast — I urge all residents to get an emergency kit ready and make a plan with your family so you are prepared for any emergency.”

The Nassau OEM website provides links to all sorts of resources, including a FEMA / American Red Cross guide called "Preparing for Disaster" and even information on how to access emergency shelter for pets at a county-run facility at Mitchel Field.

The Suffolk OEM website also provides guidelines and resource information for county residents, everything from hurricane planning and preparation to flood awareness, contact information for various government emergency agencies, and suggestions on putting together an emergency preparation kit.

"This is not fly-by-night stuff, it's not the Farmer's Almanac," Morrin said of the business of predicting tropical storms and hurricanes. It's scientific, based on historic data; statistics and facts.

"What this means," he said, "is that climatologically, we're due."