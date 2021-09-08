TODAY'S PAPER
Islip: Worker at Long Island MacArthur Airport dies on the job

A worker at Long Island MacArthur Airport died

A worker at Long Island MacArthur Airport died after a "workplace injury" Wednesday, Town of Islip officials said in a statement. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

A worker at Long Island MacArthur Airport died Wednesday after a "workplace injury" that led to the shut down of a runway, Islip Town officials said.

"There was a workplace injury at approximately 2:50 p.m. today. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," Islip officials said in a statement Wednesday night. "An investigation is underway and runway 6/24 is temporarily closed. No further details are available."

Suffolk police confirmed they are investigating.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

