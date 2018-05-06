Thousands of runners are expected on the streets of Nassau County Sunday morning for the Long Island Marathon, half marathon and 10K race.

All three races begin at 8 a.m. near NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and end across from Parking Field 5 in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Many of the runners also compete in marathons in New York City and elsewhere, but “this has always been known as the hometown race,” said Jason Lipset, director of the marathon. “And a lot of Long Islanders who are runners want to participate in their hometown race.”

There are more than 5,000 people registered for the three races: 786 for the marathon, 3,229 for the half marathon and 1,277 for the 10K.

The marathon has its roots in the 1970 Earth Day Marathon in Central Park. It moved to Long Island in 1973. The half marathon — 13.1 miles compared with the 26.2 of the marathon — began in 1984, and the 10K race, began in the 2000s.

Last year’s men’s winners of the full marathon, Timothy Milenkevich, of Ansonia, Connecticut, finished with a time of 2:45:32, and the women’s winner, Danya Perry, of Manhattan, clocked in at 3 hours, 48 seconds.

A number of roads on and around the marathon route, and entrances and exits to the Wantagh, Meadowbrook and Northern State parkways, will be closed. For detailed information, go to the marathon website, www.run-li.com and click “Driving Directions.”

Security will be tight. A “large contingent” of uniformed officers will be assigned to the event, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Spectators will not be allowed to carry any type of bags to the finish line. Runners’ bags and backpacks must be clear and plastic, and they are subject to inspection from K-9 units before transport to the finish line.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Saturday, runners participated in 5K and 1-mile races, events that also began in the 2000s.

The top finisher in the 5K race was Anthony Diaz, 14, of Farmingdale, with a time of 17 minutes 51 seconds; the fastest woman was Jessica Petrina, 36, of Selden, with a time of 19 minutes 59 seconds.

In the 1-mile race Saturday, the top male finisher was Peter Notarnicola, 23, of Massapequa, with a time of 5 minutes, 13 seconds; leading the women was Alison Briggs, 20, of Commack, who finished in 6 minutes 11 seconds.

With David Olson