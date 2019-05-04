Long Island Marathon: Sunday's road closings

These roads will be closed Sunday for the 2019 Long Island Marathon, Nassau County police have announced:

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard (entire loop): 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Stewart Avenue (Merchant’s Concourse / Endo Boulevard to Merrick Avenue): 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Merrick Avenue (Old Country Road to Hempstead Turnpike): 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Park Boulevard (Hempstead Turnpike to Merrick Avenue): 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Westbound Hempstead Turnpike (Wantagh Parkway to Merrick Avenue): 6 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Merrick Avenue (Hempstead Turnpike to Bellmore Avenue): 6 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Bellmore Avenue (Merrick Avenue to Jerusalem Avenue): 6 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bellmore Avenue (Jerusalem Avenue to Sunrise Highway): 6 a.m.-noon

Westbound Sunrise Highway (Bellmore Avenue to Wantagh Parkway): 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Merrick Road (Jones Avenue to Pine Street): 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Old Country Road (Duffy Avenue to Carman Avenue): 7:15 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.

Carman Avenue (Old Country Road to Hempstead Turnpike): 7:15 a.m.- 2:15 p.m.

Stewart Avenue (Carman Avenue to Salisbury Park Drive): 7:15 a.m.- 2:15 p.m.

Wantagh Parkway (Northern State Parkway to Ocean Parkway): 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other closures:

Meadowbrook State Parkway exits and entrances to and from Charles Lindbergh Boulevard (Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College) and Eisenhower Park exits, as well as the exit onto eastbound Stewart Avenue, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Eisenhower Park’s Park Boulevard will not allow through traffic from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Public parking in sections of the park will be permitted until 6 a.m.