Security will be tight for this weekend’s Long Island Marathon, but there is “no credible threat” to the event or its participants, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Wednesday.

At a news conference in Mineola, Ryder said a “large contingent” of uniformed officers will be assigned to the marathon. They include members of the county’s Bureau of Special Operations’ SWAT Team, Homeland Security, K-9, Arson Bomb and Emergency Services, who will be equipped with portable radiation detectors.

“This is one of the top three issues we have each year that we need to address from a security standpoint,” Ryder said. “We do it very well. We use the proper amount of resources to make sure that the people in that race and our residents remain safe.”

Ryder said there is no specific threat to the event, which typically attracts 4,500 to 5,000 runners and another 3,500 to 5,500 spectators.

The security measures, which are largely the same as in recent years, will include restricting the starting line on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale to registered participants, while all vehicles must be credentialed in advance, Ryder said.

Bags and backpacks belonging to runners must be clear and plastic and are subject to inspection from K-9 units before going on UPS trucks to the finish line, Ryder said.

Spectators will not be allowed to carry bags of any kind to the finish line, which will be in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, Ryder said. Packages or bags found on the ground will be destroyed and discarded, he said. Authorities said personal items should not be stashed by participants along the race route.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early because of an expected “massive amount of traffic and road closures” around the start and finish line areas, Ryder said.

Eisenhower Park, he said, will remain open during the event although parking will close by 7:15 a.m.

The 1-mile and 5K races will take place Saturday morning. On Sunday long distance runners will participate in a 10K, half marathon and full marathon.