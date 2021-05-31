On Memorial Day, Long Islanders marched through hamlet downtowns to honor America's war dead. They craned their necks at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach. At backyard barbecues, they celebrated the start of summer; at solemn ceremonies, they read the names of the fallen.

At least one of those ceremonies made history Monday, when the name of Albert Freeman, a Black Union soldier who died during the Civil War, was read for the first time at Middle Island’s Bartlett Pond Park ceremony commemorating Longwood community members who died fighting America’s wars.

Freeman's name was lost to history until Longwood Junior High School eighth-grader Carlie Preudhomme began her research a year ago. Freeman, born free in Middle Island in 1840, volunteered for the war in 1863 and died of dysentery a year later.

He was the first Black service member whose name was added to a memorial honoring 46 other area residents who served during the Civil War.

"Freeman served honestly and faithfully with his company," Carlie said during Monday’s ceremony. "We couldn’t bring Albert Freeman’s body home, but we officially brought his name home."

Freeman was paid just $62.79 for his service, but now the community will know his name and carry his legacy, Middle Island Civic Association president Gail Lynch-Bailey said. County officials presented Carlie with a proclamation honoring her research.

"Every time you find a story like Albert Freeman’s, that’s a thread that gets woven into the fabric of America and paints the full picture of who we are as a nation," said Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue), presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature. "I’m going to encourage you to keep doing that, keep digging into history. Keep telling these important stories."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among the Memorial Day traditions to return after a year of changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic: the Village of Freeport's annual celebration. There, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders marched down flag-lined West Merrick Road past a war memorial flanked by red, white and blue wreaths.

"It’s important to remember how many people died in the flower of their life," said Albert Klipfel, 95, who fought in the Battle of Tinian in the Pacific in World War II. "I will never forget."

Klipfel, a Freeport resident who also fought in the Korean War, said he worries some people take for granted the sacrifices that were made.

"You don’t think it’s going to change your life but you’re never the same," he said, noting veterans who escape serious physical injury also battle psychological trauma.

Next to him Steve Latus, 73, an Air Force veteran, said Memorial Day is a chance for people to think about how vital military service is to our everyday lives.

"I think society as a whole feels disconnected from military service because there isn’t a draft," he said. "In the past there was a stronger relationship."

Attendance at most Long Island parks and beaches was light because of overcast and cool conditions Monday morning, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The exception was Jones Beach, where thousands started arriving at 7 a.m. to stake out seats for the air show. Even there, parking fields were less than half full, Gorman said, leaving space for latecomers who might have wanted to catch the tail end of the extravaganza.

Check back for updates on this developing story.