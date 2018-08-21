Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha with prayers, feasts

One mosque will host morning prayers at Mitchel Athletic Complex to accommodate large crowds. The three-day Feast of the Sacrifice marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca known as the hajj. 

Muslim worshippers gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest

Muslim worshippers gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on Friday.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com


Thousands of Muslims on Long Island were set to celebrate one of Islam's holiest times of the year on Tuesday, gathering in mosques for morning prayers and then holding festive meals at their homes.

The three-day Eid al-Adha, or Feast of the Sacrifice, marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia known as the hajj.

The Long Island Islamic Center in Westbury will hold morning prayers at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale because it can't accommodate the large crowds in its mosque. 

Eid al-Adha is focused on “seeking God’s blessing and reviving one’s trust and how we honor God,” said Dr. Isma Chaudhry, president of the Long Island Islamic Center in Westbury. “The message is trust in God’s mercy and his benevolence.”

Long Island is home to an estimated 80,000 Muslims and more than two dozen mosques.

Muslims who are physically and financially able are required to make the pilgrimage once in their lifetimes, as it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Typically more than 2 million people arrive at Mecca, the birthplace of Muhammad and considered the holiest city in the religion of Islam since it is also the site of Muhammad’s first revelation of the Quran.

Eid al-Adha comes one day after the hajj. The faithful believe that Eid al-Adha commemorates the biblical patriarch Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, at God’s command. Abraham did not kill his son, as God spared the boy. Instead, Abraham sacrificed a ram.

During the festival, many Muslims have an animal – usually a lamb or goat – slaughtered. They usually distribute one-third of the meat to the poor, and another third to relatives and friends. They keep the final third for themselves.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

