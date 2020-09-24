This story was reported by John Asbury, Matthew Chayes, Antonio Planas and Nicholas Spangler. It was written by Spangler.

Demonstrators gathered on Long Island Thursday and for a second day in New York City to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision to bring no charges against the Louisville cops who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in a bungled raid on her home.

At the Nassau County Legislative building, nearly 100 protesters chanted Taylor’s name.

"There was a failure of justice in the Breonna Taylor case. They need to upgrade the charges. They need to serve justice," said Jennifer Capotorto, 40, of Commack, who attended the protest with her two young children. "Systemic racism happens everywhere. People need to make a change. I hope my kids grow up to think the same way."

Najwa Patterson of Elmont said Breonna Taylor was just the latest victim of police brutality.

"When will it stop? When will we stop needing to chant?" Patterson asked. "We want to see change. Every day I wake up and worry and I don’t know when it’s going to be my brother or my sister’s time. Every day there’s another name we have to fight for. This is not something that’s going to end with one day of chanting. The more they kill, the louder we are."

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency room technician from Louisville, died after she was shot six times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Her death, along with that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes, helped galvanize rallies against police brutality and racial inequality that took place across the country and around the world.

Some of the summer rallies on Long Island drew crowds of more than 1,000. In some cases, counterprotesters showed up, resulting in angry confrontations, though the events were mostly nonviolent.

The warrant in Taylor’s case was connected to a suspect who did not live in the home, and no drugs were found there. Prosecutors said the officers were justified in using force to protect themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

The only charges in the case were three counts of wanton endangerment filed against a third officer, not for shooting Taylor but for opening fire into a home next to hers.

In Brooklyn’s Maria Hernandez Park, hundreds gathered at 5 p.m. Thursday, chanting "Black Lives Matter," taking a knee in a moment of silence and demanding the prosecution of the police officers involved in the Taylor case, along with their supervisors and other higher-ups in the Louisville Police Department.

"Are y’all satisfied for what they’ve given us for Breonna Taylor?" a speaker in an orange jumpsuit said to the crowd gathered at the park.

Other protests were planned for later Thursday night in Manhattan outside Gracie Mansion and in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday criticized the Louisville police and methods that led to Taylor’s death.

"The underlying police action should never have happened in the first place," he said in a statement. "We at least have to learn from these horrific situations."

He also voiced qualified support for the protests.

"The public outrage is to motivate the body politic so the government makes change," the governor said.