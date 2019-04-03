Stunning photos from around LI, NYC

From the picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos

Family and friends of Andrew McMorris, hold pictures of McMorris at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Thomas Murphy rejected a plea deal today for being charged with driving drunk and killing McMorris.

Thomas Murphy, outside First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with his lawyer and wife.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Jesus Sucre drops a pop fly ball hit by New York Yankees Gary Sanchez in the 7th inning of the Yankees Home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on March 28, 2019.

Cedric Mullins #3 of the Baltimore Orioles can't come up with a ball hit for a home run in the eighth inning by Greg Bird of the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Collette Castiglione and her daughters Ava, 7, and Scarlett, 3, of Centereach, picnic at North Shore Heritage Park in Mount Sinai on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Anthony Sosa of North Babylon, 21, catches some air while completing a trick on his longboard in the parking lot of Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

(L-R) Jairy Ambrocio, 12, of Bay Shore, plays the violin for her father Lazaro Bonilla, 32, from Baltimore, Maryland, while spending the morning at the Roberto Clemente Park, on March 24, 2019, in Brentwood.

Sebastian Herrera, 14, of Freeport chases after seagulls at Jones Beach, Monday March 18, 2019.

Ionica Nacela and her son Andy, 6, enjoy the day at the Long Beach boardwalk, Tuesday March 26, 2019.

Twins Vivian, left, and Alexandra Apostolakos of Cold Spring Harbor, 5, practice their balance riding on two wheels at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay Monday, March 25, 2019. Their mother, Brigitte, said they just took off their training wheels a few days ago.

Fourth-grade scholars at Alden Terrace School in the Elmont School show off their ballroom dancing skills as a culminating activity to their first-time participation in Dancing Classrooms of Long Islands 10-week Ballroom Dancing Program, Thursday March 21, 2019. The students, who have learned the origin and dance steps to the merengue, fox trot, tango, jitterbug, rhumba, waltz and polka, demonstrated six dances and shared personal writing assignments connected to the program.

Left to right - Sammi Feil of RC Murphy Junior High School, Aberam Sriganesh of HB Thompson Middle School, and Peter Aliprandis of Herricks Middle School wait their turn to spell during the 2019 Long Island Regional Scripps Spelling Bee at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue on the evening of March 20, 2019.

Nassau police Officer Dan Johannessen talks on Tuesday with seniors during a public forum in Franklin Square hosted by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. The program announced the start of the Nassau County Police Department’s Senior Citizen Education Program to combat senior scams.

Carmine, a 3-year-old English Bulldog, is dressed up for Wantagh's inaugural St. Patrick's Day parade on Wantagh Avenue on Sunday.

James Schlick and his wife, Jenna, outside the Colony Park apartment complex on Peconic Street in Ronkonkoma where a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Muslim worshipers at Islamic Center of Long Island see heightened security after the New Zeland attack on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 in Westbury.

SUNY at Old Westbury president and pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem in his office at SUNY at Old Westbury Thursday March 14, 2019

Members of BSO at a ceremony to dedicate a new Bureau of Special Operations Tactical House in memory of belated BSO Police Officer Geoffrey J. Breitkopf on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 in Bellmore.

Surrounded by local elected officials and members of the shellfishing industry, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and others eat oysters following a press conference outside Catch Oyster Bar in Patchogue Monday, March 11, 2019. During the press conference, Bellone announced a pilot program designed to assist local oyster farmers and stimulate the industry by allowing vendors to expand their retail opportunities.

Eleven-year-old twins Liam, left, and Tommy McCarvill of Port Washington reach for the ball in a friendly basketball game by the town dock in Port Washington on Saturday.

Aaron Kirk Marsh, who teaches advanced math at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, stands among students as they change class on Thursday.

Gabrielle White was injured in an accident 17 years ago on Dutch Broadway in Elmont.

Tears roll down Linda Mangano's face after she was found guility at federal court on Friday, March 8, 2019.

A couple of commuters on the LIRR station in Rockville Center on this breezy cold day in Rockville Center Wednesday March 6, 2019

Mary Labatto of Rockville Center praying St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Center on this Ash Wednesday March 6, 2019. Ash Wednesday. Ashes are distrubuted during mass

Greta Lozada of Baldwin praying St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Center on this Ash Wednesday March 6, 2019. Ash Wednesday. Ashes are distrubuted during mass

Diagnostic, Assessment and Stabilization Hub staff members look on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony in Hauppauge for Long Island's first round-the-clock crisis stabilization center.

Skateboarders take advantage of a breezy but sunny afternoon Tuesday on the Long Beach boardwalk.

A biker rides along the boardwalk in Long Beach on a chilly Tuesday afternoon, Feb 26, 2019.

Jacob Null, Dodgeville-Oppen-Epha vs Gaven Bell, Cold Spring Harbor in the 160LB Div 2 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and is a 5 time champion over Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls in the 138LB Div 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Tomas Ramos, director of the Bronx River Community Center, is one of more than 70 individuals who have undergone training to serve as facilitators in the Project Reset: Bronx Community Justice program. Ramos, pictured here, greets community residents not participating in the program.

Dr. Henry Tannous, surgical director of the Structural Heart Program at Stony Brook University Hospital, poses for a portrait in the cardiothoracic operating room where he operated on Marie Boffa of Port Jefferson, at the hospital Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

NYPD police officers from the 102 pct. gather during the funeral for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Hampton Bays. L.I. Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

Leanne Simonsen, wife of fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, watches as her husband's coffin is carried out after a funeral the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays on Wednesday.

Leanne Simonsen is presented the memorial flag in honor of her husband, NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, during his funeral at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays on Wednesday.

Rob Balkam, 25, of Lindenhurst, walks with his dog Brandi, at Venetian Shores Park in Lindenhurst, Thursday afternoon, Feb 21, 2019.

Val Tator, 66, of Lindenhurst, who said she knows all the "secret spots" to catch some rays, took advantage of thawing temperatures while relaxing near the shore at Venetian Shores Park in Lindenhurst on Thursday afternoon.

Kevin Lynch, 64, of Lindenhurst, and his granddaughter Riley Bifulco, 2, of Bay Shore, feed the seagulls near the coastline at Venetian Shores Park in Lindenhurst, Thursday afternoon,

A surfer wades into the Atlantic Ocean off the shore of Long Beach during a 50 degree day following a day of snow and sleet, Feb. 21, 2019.

A woman kicking her heels while enjoying the day on Quogue Village Beach in Quogue Saturday Feb. 16, 2019

Family and friends of NYPD officer Brian Simonsen, comfort one another outside his Riverhead home on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Andrew Ashton (left) and Steven Anderson (center) did Shaw's makeup and styled a new wig for her at Philip Michael Salon Salon in Seaford.

Brooke Benson, 7, a 2nd grader at Miller Avenue Elementary School in Shoreham finds herself in a bubble by bubble-ologist Casey Carle on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Casey Carle, a professional bubble-ologist taught Miller Avenue School students the scientific facts and experience demonstrations the magic of bubbles. The assembly event reinforced science concepts that included chemistry, elasticity, surface tension and light.

Second grader, Sarah Reddington shows off her hula hoop skills at the Martin Avenue Elementary School in Bellmore during Global School Play Day, Feb. 6, 2019.

Feature Port Jefferson Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019

In Valley Stream, parents are heading back to school! Chong Na ,of Valley Stream, with her daughter Lydia Na ,3, at Forest Road Elementary School Tuesday February 5 , 2019. Through the districts new monthly Friendly Family School Tours, parents are able to step into their childrens shoes and experience firsthand what their children are learning. Held at each school building in the morning, parents are invited for 45 minutes to take a seat and dive into the lessons and activities.

Yelena Lobach ,5, of Valley Stream, takes off her winter jacket and rests on it in the mouth of a whale in the Katherine Everson Playground in 59 degree weather on Tuesday February 5 , 2019 in Valley Stream.

No shirts needed Monday as Nick Kern, 19, left, and Quinn Revelant, 19, of Mineola joined their friends for a hockey game at Wilson Park in Mineola.

Ed and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

People wait for the bus in Elmont in frigid temperatures, Thursday morning, Jan. 31, 2019.

Brian Hetzel having fun during a quick snowfall while celebrating his 11th birthday, Wednesday Jan 30, 2019 in Oceanside.

Cortney Gambale (left), a physical therapist assistant, gives laser therapy to, Rowdy, a 7 year-old hound mix, along with Dr. Dexter Archer (right), CCRP (Certified Canine Rehabilitation Therapist), at Healing Hands 4 Paws which is part of Shirley Veterinary Hospital in Shirley on January 25, 2019.

After a full day of high winds and heavy rain, the sky opened up in all its glory! Newsday parking lot, Melville, Jan 254, 2019.

A seagull landing in the icy pond at Eisenhower Memorial Park, East Meadow Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019

A Canada Geese drinking and feeding on the icy pond in Eisenhower Memorial Park, East Meadow Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019

Suffolk County police chief Stuart Cameron, left, attends mass with other police personnel at St. Anne's Church in Brentwood on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Cameron addressed the parishioners at the end of the mass as he spoke spanish.

Tijuana Evans performs an interpretive dance during the 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

A woman photographs the sunset at Sampawams Point in Babylon Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Long Island Nets player Nuni Omot facing off against 7th grader Jacob Moreno, 13, after share Martin Luther King Jr's legacy and basketball drills at Roosevelt Middle School in Roosevelt Wednesday Jan. 17, 2019..

Heavy fire rages from a home at 19 at Dougbeth Drive in Lake Ronkonkoma that broke out around 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The residents of the home escaped the home with no injuries. One firefighter did sustain minor injuries. The blaze was brought under control in about an hour.

Longwood School High School student Abigail Horn, 14, 2nd from far left, participates inthe First Tech Challenge at Nassau County Community College on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

From left: Allisson Velasques-Banegas, Layla Galata, Kevin Orozco, and Ruth Govea, third graders from Barack Obama Elementary School in Hempstead, mix up and taste healthy smoothies with their classmates as part of several interactive sessions focused on heathy living, led by medical students at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The program, called Healthy Living Long Island, was adapted from the state of Maine's "Let's Go!" program, and aims to teach children lifelong healthy habits at an early age.

Steven Scott, Rocky Point, feeds the seagulls at the Cedar Beach Park in Brookhaven on Jan 10, 2019. He’s been feeding them every afternoon since his retirement.

Jericho High School seniors Dia Shah, 16, and Shruthi Shekar, 17, embrace Wednesday upon learning they are named Regeneron Scholars. Jericho has eight student award-winners in the first round of the prestigious competition, the highest number of any school on Long Island and tied for second place nationally.

Ahmad Perez, 17, a senior at Brentwood High School, celebrates with his friends and science research mentor, Dr. Rebecca Grella (left) after learning he has captured a semifinalist scholar slot in the national Regeneron Science Talent Search, Wednesday Jan. 9, 2019.

Daniel Sanin works on his decline push-ups on a cold afternoon on the Long Beach boardwalk, Wednesday 9, 2018.

Lindsey Rust 17 (r) of Roslyn High School gets a hug from a classmate after learning she is a semifinalist in the Regeneron science competition, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

Embattled Hempstead schools superintendent Shimon Waronker speaks with attorney Frederick K. Brewington to his right, during a press conference inside Brewington's office in Hempstead, Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

State workers repair potholes on Jericho Turnpike east of Route 110 on Friday.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz dances the salsa with 11th-grader Nancy Bonilla, 16, at Roosevelt High School Tuesday, Jan. 8 2019. During his visit to the school, Cruz signed copies of his memoir, “Out of the Blue,” and spoke to students.

A man runs at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran listens to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder speak to the press during a year-in-review press conference discussing their major cases and decreased crime statistics held at Nassau County Police Headquarters in Mineola, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019