Top photos from around LI, NYC

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union employee Sharon Thomas dressed as a turkey for the 10th Anniversary Bethpage Turkey Drive benefitting Island Harvest in Bethpage, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Sophia Cortese, 9, of of Lindenhurst, with mom Sue Anne Konkle, addresses the Babylon Town Board Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, regarding hunting restrictions on the south shore.

A mask by artist George Dukov on display at the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island, right, Monday, May 13, 2019. The 26,000-square-foot museum features an immersive theater, engagement gallery and inspiration gallery.

Keanu Waters, a senior at Brentwood High School gets a shave and hair cut by barber Tim Santiago at Mad Men Barbershop in Williston Park on April 17, 2019.

The ribbon cutting for the TWA Terminal at JFK in Queens on May 15, 2019.

Empire Outlets, New York City's first and only outlet center, opened near the Staten Island Ferry at 55 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island in May.

Eyal Hiaeve, left, and Aaron Aronov, first-grade students at Silverstein Hebrew Academy, celebrated Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day, with dancing and other festivities with their classmates, Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The original torch on display at the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island, Monday, May 13, 2019. The 26,000-square-foot museum features an immersive theater, engagement gallery and inspiration gallery.

Under the direction of Paul Lasurdo, members of the Elwood Middle School Jazz Band play trombone during a before-school rehearsal at Elwood Middle School, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

A replica of the Statue of Liberty's foot from its restoration in 1986 on display at the new Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island, Monday, May 13, 2019. The 26,000-square-foot museum features an immersive theater, engagement gallery and inspiration gallery.

Bone marrow donor Marco Busen, 29, and recipient John Wolf, 78, met for first time nearly 3 years to the day after the lifesaving procedure. They were reunited at the Crest Hill Country Club in Woodbury. They are joined by John's wife Carol.

Nassau Disrrict Attorney Madeline Singas holds Bella the golden doodle at Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Mineola couple is facing animal cruelty accusations after prosecutors say the husband inflicted fatal beatings on two newly adopted puppies, while his wife failed to bring a third beaten puppy, Bella, to a vet for hours.

Cousins, from left, Z'nayah Hawkins, 11, Kelis Chin, 9, Ariana Lawrence, 11, and Nylea Hawkins, 9, all of Ronkonkoma, spent a fine spring afternoon on the swings at Ronkonkoma Beach Park in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday, May, 18, 2019.

Leanne Simonsen, wife of fallen NYPD officer Brian Simonsen, with a jersey given to her during a ceremony at Riverhead High School on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Christian Fox of Setauket, owner of Paws & Rec, a Brooklyn-based dog walking service, walks a group of dogs on a "field trip" at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The waters were not too cold for cousins Dana Mendoza, 7, left, and Katherin Enamorado, 11, both of Huntington, to venture in during a family outing at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Rev. Dr. Daniel Meeter of the historic Old First Reformed Church in Park Slope, Monday May 13, 2019. The church, whose congregation was founded in 1654, has completed phase one of a $10 million restoration that begun in 2011 after the sanctuary’s ceiling collapsed.

Joann Scully of Island Park on her new bike on the boardwalk on Long Beach, May 18, 2019.

Golfer Justin Rose tees off at the first hole while getting in some practice time at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Bethpage on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Tropicana show and dinner time at The Cuban in Garden City.

From left, Valerie Thieke, Frances Rotondo, Ingrid Hernandez, and Chuck Gosline do some planting at the intersection of Main Street and Melville Road in Farmingdale on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Ernie Finamore at his home in Massapequa Park, Friday, May 10, 2019. Mr. Finamore was an inspector for the Apollo 11 lunar module and all the other lunar modules that went to the moon.

An inside look at the historic Old First Reformed Church in Park Slope, Monday, May 13, 2019. The 17th-century church has completed phase one of a $10 million restoration that begun in 2011 after the sanctuary’s ceiling collapsed.

Views of "Connie," a 1958 Lockheed Constellation that has now been turned into a lounge. The ribbon cutting for the TWA Terminal at JFK in Queens was May 15, 2019.

Feral cats are fed by Town of Hempstead sanitation worker Rich Spiotta at the Oceanside landfill, Tuesday, April 30.

Newly recruited police officers hug one another outside the police academy in Brentwood after their graduation on May 9, 2019.

The wind and rain couldn't stop this New Yorker from her phone call near 125th Street in Manhattan on May 12, 2019.

During Police Week, Nassakeag Elementary School students from the Three Village School District in Setauket, from left, Jack Salgado, 11; Sarah Cutting, 11; Angela Wang; Chris Zenaty, 11; and Kai Nenninger, 11, join together with Suffolk County police emergency officer Danny Coan along one of the Bearcat trucks outside police headquarters in Yaphank on May 7, 2019.

China National Team guard Wu Tongtong (#6) defends New York Liberty center Han Xu (#21) during the second half of a WNBA exhibition game between New York Liberty and the Chinese National Team in Brooklyn on May 9, 2019.

Kelly Bauer of Selden paints a drawing, "Holding Hands," alongside her daughter, Kristanna, 12, at the Muse Paintbar on Route 112 in Port Jefferson on Sunday. Bauer said for Mother's Day she wanted to find something nice to do inside because of rain and decided to go to the paintbar.

Liberty owner Joe Tsai, center, with wife Clara Wu Tsai attend the second half of a WNBA exhibition game between New York Liberty and the Chinese National Team in Brooklyn on May 9, 2019.

The Army West Point football team was honored by President Donald Trump at The White House for its Commander in Chief's Trophy title. The Black Knights were guests of the president in the Rose Garden for a ceremony on May 5, 2019.

Eddie Kelly, 7, a second-grader at Marion Street School in Lynbrook, rides Nunley's Carousel in Garden City on May 7, 2019. Built in 1912 by the Stein and Goldstein Antique Carousel Company, Nunley's celebrated its 10th year of operation.

Kerry Hotine, left, and Patty Alcamo, both of Cold Spring Harbor, buy plants during the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department's Mother's Day flower sale on May 12, 2019, as 1st Lt. Connor Beach, who organized the sale, looks on.

Curtis Feggins, with wife Shannon, receives a hug from his children, Curtis Jr. and Madison, at Holy Child Academy in Old Westbury after his surprise return from Saudi Arabia on May 13, 2019.

Emma Brussell, 10, plays on the swings with her Diabetic Alert service dog, Rufus, at a park in Farmingdale on May 2, 2019. Emma and her mother started a nonprofit to help other type 1 diabetics purchase Diabetic Alert service dogs.

Television personality Jay Leno visits 20th Century Cycles, owned by singer Billy Joel, in Oyster Bay, on May 2, 2019. Leno had just completed filming a segment for his TV series "Jay Leno's Garage," which featured Joel.

Milania Rodriguez, 8, a second-grader at Marion Street School in Lynbrook, rides Nunley's Carousel in Garden City on May 7, 2019.

Molly, an 8-year-old Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix, seemed happy to be pushed around in her stroller by owner Peggy Walters, of Levittown, who brought her to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow for a trek around the lake on May 7, 2019.