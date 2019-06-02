Top photos from around LI, NYC

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

Frank Romeo, in yellow vest, center, was joined by members of AMVETS Post 88 for a “Walk with Frank” to raise awareness of the devastating impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on veterans, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Romeo is one of the longest living veterans diagnosed with 100% PTSD and has dedicated his life to traveling the country and encouraging healing of this disorder; he began his 750-mile walk this past March in Niagara County.

Caitlin Benjamin, 9, of Merrick, practices her Hula Hoop skills at the Arts on the Boardwalk fair at Long Beach, June 1, 2019.

Rebecca Briggs, of Port Jefferson Station, supports hundreds of runners who made their way to the top of the World Trade Center in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run, Sunday, June 2. Briggs wife of Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs, shows her tattoo in honor of her husband who died in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

Michael Robinson, a felon, operates his industrial lawn mower while working with his job, American Landscape Services, at Enclave at Charles Pond Apartments in Coram, Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Surfers take to the ocean as summer weather begins to grace the region, June 1, 2019.

Massapequa players Chris DeSousa, left, and Alex Rende attempt to catch a ball during the Nassau baseball Class AA final, Game 2 at SUNY-Old Westbury between Massapequa and Port Washington, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Bayport Blue Points's Jacqueline Mason (no. 7) slides past Cold Spring Harbor's defense during the Long Island class C championship game at Adelphi University on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Garden City.

The sixth annual Veteran and Family Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project held their day of wellness for those who served in military. Russell Keyzer, pictured with his service dog Artemis, says the program is beneficial to veterans.

Jeffrey Benjamin and his daughter Caitlin Benjamin, 9, of Merrick, practice their Hula Hoop skills at the Arts on the Boardwalk fair in Long Beach, June 1, 2019.