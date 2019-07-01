Top photos from around LI, NYC from July 2019

From picturesque scenes of Long Island to the iconic sights of New York City, Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of the region. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

A participant rides on a float during the NYC Pride March on June 30, 2019.

Julia Mulroy of West Islip received a kidney donation from her mother's friend Lisa Calla, of Smithtown. They both had surgery on June 27, 2019. Here, Julia Mulroy gets ready for her camera debut, despite being in a bit of pain and discomfort.

Kidney donor Lisa Calla gets together with recipient Julia Mulroy and Julia's mom, Shannon.

A tree fell on Lincoln Boulevard in Bay Shore on June 30, 2019, after a series of fast-moving thunderstorms swept across western and central Suffolk County knocking down trees and power lines with fierce straight-line winds.

Pilobolus dancers march and dance during the NYC Pride March, on June 30, 2019.

New Kids on the Block perform at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on June 30, 2019.

A tree down on a car in the parking lot of Brookwood Hall on Irish Lane in East Islip that briefly trapped a mother and her baby after the tree and wires fell on the car during a severe storm on June. 30, 2019.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo greets spectators on Christopher Street during the NYC Pride March on June 30, 2019.

New Kids on the Block perform at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on June 30, 2019.

From left, Elias Sanchez, 5, Juliana Hiraldo, 5, Dezaray Bardales, 5, and Savana Bardales, 6, of Long Beach spend the day at Free Family Fair at Central Islip Petting Zoo, sponsored by Cruzada Evangelica Misionera Church in Long Beach, on June 30, 2019.

Lilly, a 13-year-old rescue Chorkie, left, and her owner, Ally Smith, from Maspeth, Queens, wait for the start of the NYC Pride March on June 30, 2019.